Illuminus contemporary arts festival lights up Boston

Boston’s Illuminus event lit up city facades in Downtown Crossing over the weekend. The contemporary arts festival featured art installations using an array of light and sound through video projections and other techniques, performances and more from a variety of artists, designers and technologists.

In its third year, organizers of the event partnered with non-profit LuminArtz once again to bring art to the public in the hopes of encouraging conversation and culture while giving up-and-coming, as well as established artists, a place to showcase their talents.

“Illuminus is a vital component to Boston’s cultural life. It brings together Bostonians from every neighborhood, attracts people from the surrounding areas, and provides visitors a magical experience," Mayor Marty Walsh shared.

Adding, "events like Illuminus help Boston achieve its cultural goals, and are an economic driver for restaurants & retail for host communities."

#Boston's artists, designers, performers, and creative techs converge to showcase their most thoughtful, innovative, and imaginative works through ILLUMINUS, 11/2 - 3! 🚦💡🔦 Don't miss this incredible display of light and dyanmism https://t.co/kyi4AbCdWS #artsandculture #visitMA pic.twitter.com/b9QjA8N6mu — Visit Massachusetts (@VisitMA) October 25, 2018

The two-day event showcased a festival of creative lights and sound from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Boston’s Downtown Crossing with artists aiming to“create immersive experiences that turn city streets into an installation gallery.”

Annual event Illuminus attracts thousands

The event from founder by Jeff Grantz is held in a different location in Boston each year and draws thousands of attendees. It is free to the public.