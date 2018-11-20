Bryce Harper Yankees MLB rumors: Future first baseman?

The New York Yankees are likely not even close to being done after the acquisition of pitcher James Paxton from the Seattle Mariners. But are we talking about free-agent megastar Bryce Harper making his way to the Bronx?

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Yankees discussed the possibility of signing Harper and moving him from the outfield to first base. Though a source was quick to add that at the moment, it seems "unrealistic."

The idea of Harper moving positions was sparked by his agent, Scott Boras, who continued to build up his client by saying he could succeed at the position.

It's not that the 26-year-old needs any more hype. The 2015 NL MVP and six-time All-Star is on the verge of becoming Major League Baseball's second $300-million man alongside Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Harper has already turned down a 10-year, $300 million deal from the Washington Nationals, his original club.

His power bat would only add to the Yankees' embarrassment of riches as he would join a lineup that set an MLB record for most home runs hit by a team in a single season. Over his first seven years in the league, Harper has a 162-game average of 32 home runs and 91 RBI.

The idea of putting him at first base would quickly dismiss any thought of Luke Voit becoming the franchise's full-time first baseman. After being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline, Voit became an overnight sensation with 14 home runs and 33 RBI in just 39 games down the stretch.

Either way, this will likely be the end of the line for Greg Bird, who has experienced nothing but struggles and injuries in his three seasons with the Yankees.