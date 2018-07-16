Eden Hazard transfer: Real Madrid ready to strike

The talented Chelsea man is coming off a strong performance at the World Cup with Belgium.

Eden Hazard of Belgium and Chelsea could be on his way to Real Madrid. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard further cemented his place as one of the top attacking players in soccer thanks to a strong showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with third-place Belgium. Unfortunately for his London club, it might not be able to enjoy his presence much longer.

Ray Parlour, a pundit for talkSport told the Daily Star that Spanish giants Real Madrid will go after the 27-year-old this summer.

Chelsea is in the process of change after manager Antonio Conte was dismissed this weekend. Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri was quickly appointed his successor where he is expected to make some major changes, which could include the departures of fellow Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Brazilian playmaker Willian.

Courtois has also been linked to Real Madrid while Willian has the eye of Barcelona. Chelsea is believed to be in on Roma goalkeeper Alisson as Courtois' replacement, though Liverpool is also in on the Brazilian keeper.

The Blues are coming off a disappointing fifth-place finish in the Premier League where they will miss out on Champions League soccer this upcoming season. Not even an FA Cup title win over Manchester United could brighten things around Stamford Bridge.

Where would Eden Hazard fit at Real Madrid?

The prospect of playing in Europe's biggest club competition could coax Hazard into leaving. Real Madrid has won the Champions League in each of the past three seasons and has an enormous void to fill after megastar Cristiano Ronaldo joined Italian side Juventus.

Hazard would set up on the left wing and provide endless playmaking opportunities for the likes of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale. While he isn't Ronaldo, he is the next best thing and would allow Real Madrid to continue competing on Europe's largest stages.