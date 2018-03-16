MLB rumors: Mike Trout, Bryce Harper favorites to win MVP

With Opening Day less than two weeks away, the predictions and odds are starting to fly in.

While the weather on the East coast isn't necessarily reflecting it, Major League Baseball and spring are right around the corner as Opening Day is less than two weeks away.

As rosters around the league are being finalized and work in spring training gets more intensive, the predictions and odds for the 2018 season are starting to surface.

On Friday, Bovada released its odds for American and National League MVP Awards and it's a pair of outfielders leading the way.

In the National League, Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper is the early favorite with 3/1 odds.

The five-time All-Star is coming off what was arguably his second-best season in the majors, batting .319 with 29 home runs and 87 RBI. Only his 2015 MVP campaign eclipsed his 2017 outfit when he slashed .330/42/99.

Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant, who won the 2016 MVP is second with 4/1 odds.

In the American League, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is tabbed to win his third-career MVP Award.

Only nine players in MLB history have three or more MVP Awards and eight of them are in the Hall of Fame:

-Barry Bonds (7 wins)

-Stan Musial (3 wins)

-Albert Pujols (3 wins)

-Mickey Mantle (3 wins)

-Alex Rodriguez (3 wins)

-Mike Schmidt (3 wins)

-Jimmie Foxx (3 wins)

-Yogi Berra (3 wins)

-Roy Campanella (3 wins)

Trout missed out on the MVP Award last year to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who capped off a dream year of winning his franchise's first World Series title with this award. He has the second-best odds at 6/1.

Last year's National League MVP, Giancarlo Stanton, is also in the running for the American League title with his new team, the New York Yankees. He is tied for the third-best odds at 12/1 with his teammate Aaron Judge right behind him at 18/1.

Here is the full list of odds:

2018 National League MVP odds

Bryce Harper- 3/1

Kris Bryant- 4/1

Nolan Arenado- 5/1

Paul Goldschmidt- 8/1

Joey Votto- 8/1

Cody Bellinger- 10/1

Cory Seager- 15/1

Anthony Rizzo- 18/1

Charlie Blackmon- 25/1

Yoenis Cespedes- 30/1

2018 American League MVP odds

Mike Trout- 9/4

Jose Altuve- 6/1

Carlos Correa- 12/1

Francisco Lindor- 12/1

Giancarlo Stanton- 12/1

Aaron Judge- 18/1

Josh Donaldson- 20/1

Manny Machado- 20/1