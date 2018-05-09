Yankees playing best baseball in 65 years

Success and the Yankees usually go hand-in-hand, but not like this.

Remember when New York Yankees fans were panicking because their team got off to a 9-9 start? Remember when fans were booing Giancarlo Stanton a week into the season?

It sure seems like a long time ago, now. Especially because the Yankees are back to being the Yankees.

Well, actually, we can't even describe this current run the Yankees are on as your run-of-the-mill dominance from one of the most storied franchises in baseball. See, the Yankees are attaining feats that haven't been touched in over half a century.

Behind Stanton (two home runs) and Luis Severino's gem against the Boston Red Sox, who entered Tuesday night with the best record in baseball and a one-game lead in the AL East, the Yankees recorded a 3-2 victory to draw even in the division while winning their 16th decision in 17 games.

That's a 16-1 record while accruing a run-differential of plus-62.

That's pretty darn good.

So good, in fact, that the Yankees haven't had a 16-1 record over a 17-game stretch since June 3-18, 1953. Seven of those wins came against Satchel Paige and the St. Louis Browns, who relocated and became the Baltimore Orioles the following year.

That's how long ago we're talking about.

Amazingly enough, that isn't the only other time the Yankees have had a run like this. Here is a look at the other times in franchise history the Yankees have put up 16-1 stretches or better:

1947

Record: 19-0

From: Jun. 29 - Jul. 17

Teams beaten: Washington Senators, Philadelphia Athletics, St. Louis Browns, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians

Final Record: 97-57

Result: Won World Series vs. Brooklyn Dodgers (7 games)

1941

Record: 18-1

From: Jun. 28 - Jul. 17

Teams beaten: Philadelphia Athletics, Washington Senators, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Browns, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians

Final Record: 101-53

Result: Won World Series vs. Brooklyn Dodgers (5 games)

1939

Record: 18-1

From: May 9 - May 29

Teams beaten: Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Browns, Philadelphia Athletics, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers

Final Record: 106-45

Result: Won World Series vs. Cincinnati Reds (4 games)

1906

Record: 16-1

From: May 15 - June 2

Teams beaten: Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Browns, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Washington Senators

Final Record: 90-61

Result: Finished 2nd in American League (3.0 games behind White Sox)