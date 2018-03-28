Yankees release Opening Day lineup

Here is how the Yankees will roll out against the Blue Jays on Opening Day.

Opening Day is tantalizingly close and the New York Yankees just revved up the hype machine a little bit more.

On Wednesday afternoon, a little over 24 hours until their first game of the 2018 regular season against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Bronx Bombers released their new and improved, loaded lineup that is expected to be one of the best Major League Baseball has to offer.

Just as most fans hoped and dreamed, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez are hitting back-to-back-to-back, a term that might be said often at Yankee Stadium this summer.

While it's an extremely imposing nine, the Yankees' lineup is shorthanded after Greg Bird underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a bone spur from his right ankle. He is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, allowing Tyler Austin the chance of a lifetime to start at first base on Opening Day.

New York Yankees 2018 Opening Day lineup

1. Brett Gardner- RF

2. Aaron Judge- LF

3. Giancarlo Stanton- DH

4. Gary Sanchez- C

5. Aaron Hicks- CF

6. Didi Gregorius- SS

7. Brandon Drury- 3B

8. Neil Walker- 2B

9. Tyler Austin- 1B

P- Luis Severino