Yankees rumors: Carlos Beltran to manage former team?

Just a few weeks after retiring, Beltran is looking to stay near the clubhouse.

Get ready to add a new name to the New York Yankees managerial mix: Carlos Beltran.

According to former New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips, the Yankees will interview Beltran on Wednesday for the team's vacant manager position.

Beltran retired from a 20-year playing career that could very well end up in Cooperstown just two weeks ago, but the 40-year-old is now just the sixth-known name that is up for New York's consideration. The Yankees have already interviewed Aaron Boone, Eric Wedge, Hensley Meulens, Rob Thomson and Chris Woodward.

The Puerto Rico native, who played for both the Mets (six-plus years) and Yankees (two-plus years), belted 435 career home runs with 2,725 hits and nine All-Star selections.

Obviously, he has no previous managerial experience at any level of the professional game, but Beltran exhibited an intelligent brand of ball during his playing days that made him a respected leader in many of the clubhouses he inhabited. Add that with bilingual capabilities and it's clear to see why he is in the running for the Yankees' manager job.

It looks as though the Yankees are not content with just six possible options as the team will look to interview a few more suitors, via the Atlantic's Ken Rosenthal. No other prospective names have been revealed as of yet.

At the owner's meetings two weeks ago, however, Yankees boss Hal Steinbrenner told reporters that he expected "less than 10" interviews during the hiring process. So don't expect a surge of candidates to come out of the woodwork.