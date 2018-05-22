Soccer transfer rumors: Neymar Real Madrid, Robert Lewandowski PSG

Brazilian star Neymar does not seem content with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). In fact, he's alerted the club that signed him from Barcelona last summer that he wants to sign with Spanish giants Real Madrid, per Goal.com.

It's a shocking move considering Neymar's transfer to PSG was a world record worth $262 million. He helped the Parisians win Ligue 1 while making it to the Round of 16 in the Champions League. The 26-year-old recorded 27 goals and 16 assists in all competitions, though he's missed the past three months with a foot injury.

Real Madrid, who are preparing for this weekend's Champions League Final against Liverpool, met with Neymar's agent and lawyer last week. PSG is expected to do everything possible to keep the Brazilian in France until his contract expires in 2022. However, Neymar's departure was a feared result upon signing him as Real Madrid was always a preferred destination.

It became even more of a possibility over the last few months after a spat with teammate Edinson Cavani over a penalty that led to the two having to be separated in the locker room back in September. He also did not appear in Paris to celebrate his team's Ligue 1 title, opting to stay in Brazil to continue rehabbing his injured foot.

Neymar's agent, Pini Zahavi, could offer a small consolation to PSG should the Brazilian leave as he has "lined up" Polish international Robert Lewandowski to replace Neymar. The 29-year-old striker currently playing for Bayern Munich is coming off an impressive campaign in which he scored 41 goals in all competitions for the Bavarians in just 49 matches.

But PSG could have competition for Lewandowski. English side Chelsea looks to be interested in him as well, per Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, as they've received inconsistent production from Alvaro Morata. Though Olivier Giroud has proven to come up with some big goals since being signed from Arsenal.