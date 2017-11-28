WATCH: Formula E car races cheetah in South Africa

The racing series looked to raise climate change awareness with a race against one of the world's most threatened animals.

Formula E has continued to expand its influence around the world thanks to its sustainability and environmental friendliness, racing in places and cities Formula 1 can't go near due to its carbon footprint.

The four-year-old racing organization continued to show why it's green when it took one of its most famous drivers, Jean-Eric Vergne of Techeetah Racing and lined him up for a drag race in South Africa against... a real cheetah.

It doesn't get much cooler than this:

Got him just by a nose, but it really wasn't about a winner or loser.

"We knew the similarities in performance, so we were curious to see the outcome," Formula E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag said. "What is even more important is to determine the outcome for the future for not only us but the cheetah and other animals we share our planet with. We only have one planet and we must address the issues we currently face from the source and electric cars can play a key role in reducing C02 emissions worldwide."

It meant a lot to Vergne, who was aware of just how depleted the cheetah population is.

"There are only around 7,000 cheetahs still living in the wild and we have a strong desire to raise awareness for the main threats they face, such as illegal trade of cubs for pets, loss of prey due to habitat loss and fragmentation aggravated by climate change," Vergne said. "I'm really proud to have participated in this film."

The fourth season of Formula E kicks off on Dec. 2 in Hong Kong and returns to New York City on July 14-15.