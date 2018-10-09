Yankees Red Sox Game 4 free live stream ALDS

The Red Sox are a win away from eliminating the Yankees and heading to the ALCS. (Photo: Getty Images)

It's now or never for the New York Yankees, who are on the brink of elimination in Game 4 of the ALDS on Tuesday night after getting blown out 16-1 by the Boston Red Sox in Game 3.

The Red Sox are one win away from the ALCS and a 2017 ALDS rematch with the Houston Astros in this year's American League Championship Series.

New York is reeling after being embarrassed at home by Boston on Monday night, a Luis Severino start going horribly awry in the fourth inning.

After giving up three runs in the first three innings after it looked like he didn't know what time the game started, Severino loaded the bases before Lance Lynn gave up a walk and a bases-clearing double as a part of a seven-run fourth inning.

The 16 runs were the most scored by Boston in a road playoff game while the Yankees suffered their worst postseason loss in franchise history.

With their backs against the wall, the Yankees will send out veteran southpaw CC Sabathia in an attempt to keep their season alive. He's built the reputation of being a stopper for New York as he's usually come up big after losses during his tenure in Yankee pinstripes.

While he was 10-0 with a 1.68 after Yankees losses last year, Sabathia has a 3.41 ERA in 14 starts following losses in 2018.

Tuesday night will be his 23rd career postseason start and his first against the Red Sox since 2007 when he was a member of the Cleveland Indians. He's had mixed results against Boston this year with a 1-0 record and 4.50 ERA in three starts.

After pushing his start back in favor Nathan Eovaldi, who spun a gem in Game 3, the Red Sox will go with Rick Porcello in Game 4. The 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner put up 17 wins this year, but he has a 7.56 ERA as a member of the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will be hoping that his recent form against the Yankees can carry into the postseason as he's 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts against New York this year.

Here is how you can catch all the action from Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night:

Red Sox vs. Yankees ALDS Game 4 viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 9

Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Free live stream: TBS.com (TV provider information required), Reddit