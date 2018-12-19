Jingle bells, jingle bells, Jingle Bars crawl- it's time for one of the most decked out bar crawls in the city. The Jingle Bars Crawl takes place in the Midtown Village and Rittenhouse area and brings holly jolly cheer everywhere it goes. There are over ten bars participating, each one swarming with plenty of holiday decorations, music and drink specials. Here is everything you need to know about the Jingle Bars Crawl, the most festive bar crawl in Philadelphia.

Jingle Bars Crawl: The most festive bar crawl in Philadelphia is happening this weekend

The fun starts at check-in where you will get a wristband guaranteeing you entrance to participating bars without a cover, a map of all the watering holes included on the crawl and a list as well so you can check it twice (doesn't matter if the bars are naughty or nice.) You and your group of friends can crawl in any order during the designated crawl time. Check-in takes place at Smokin Betty's (116 S. 11th St., Philadelphia).

Apart from the free cover to all participating bars your ticket also gets you drink specials, live entertainment including performances from popular DJ's, holiday swag (mistletoe, beads, Santa hats and more) and also a punch card to use at each bar you visit. Having four hole punches on your card gets you something special at the Stats on 17th afterparty (111 S 17th St., Philadelphia).

Drink specials include $3 select domestic beer, $4 select craft beer, $4 mixed well drinks and $5 Mrs. Claus’ Naughty Punch (each bar will have their own version of this specialty cocktail). Select locations during the most festive bar crawl in Philadelphia will even have $5 brunch bites to indulge in during the event.

Locations include Tradesmans (1322 Chestnut St.), BRÜ Craft & Worst (1316 Chestnut St.), U-Bahn (1320 Chestnut St.), Smokin Betty's, Wrap Shack on 11th St. (112 S. 11th St.), Tavern on Broad (200 S. Broad St.), Stat's on 17th, Finn McCool’s Alehouse (118 S. 12th St.), Kontrol (located underneath Tradesmans) and Philly's only Christmas themed bar Tinsel (116 S 12th St.).

Tickets are $10-$20 for the most festive bar crawl in Philadelphia. You must be 21 or older to participate in the Jingle Bars Crawl, there are no refunds with tickets, but they are transferable to other people if you cannot attend. You must have an electronic or printed version of your ticket to crawl, extra guests with your group will pay $20 at the door at participating bars if they don't have a wristband for the event. The bar crawl starts at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22, and specials stop at 6 p.m. Ugly sweaters, Santa costumes, holiday onesies and other outfits are encouraged.