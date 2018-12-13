Need some help making plans for your days off? We've got you covered. From historical reenactments to concerts with music legends, here are the best things to do in Boston this weekend.

12 fun things to do in Boston this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Boston Tea Party 245th anniversary

This weekend marks the 245th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. The Hub is celebrating the big day on Sunday with reenactments, a parade, food and drink specials, and more. Get all the details here.

Dec. 16, various locations, december16.org

COMEDY

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Paula Poundstone

The Sudbury native is back in Boston this weekend. Have a laugh with comedy legend Paula Poundstone at The Wilbur on Friday night.

Dec. 14, 7 p.m., The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St., Boston, $39, thewilbur.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: The Lodge at Publico

Just in time for winter, Publico Street Bistro & Garden's cozy apres ski-inspired indoor lodge is back for the season. Warm up with flannel blankets, fire pits and more while sipping on "shot skis" when The Lodge returns on Friday.

Dec. 14-March 31, Publico Street Bistro, 11 Dorchester St., Boston, publicoboston.com

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'A Christmas Celtic Sojourn'

Brian O’Donovan’s "A Celtic Sojourn" returns for the holiday season this weekend. The hit show features some of the best Celtic musicians, singers, and dancers from across the globe.

Dec. 14-23, Cutler Majestic Theatre, 219 Tremont St., Boston, cutlermajestic.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'Elf'

The holiday season isn't complete without a viewing of the 2003 comedy classic. See a special screening of "Elf" at the Coolidge Corner Theatre on Thursday night.

Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline, $9.75+, coolidge.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Harry and the Potters 14th Annual Yule Ball

The magical rock band is back for another holiday show this weekend. See Harry and the Potters when their annual Yule Ball returns Sunday night.

Dec. 16, 5 p.m., Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub, 472-480 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, $20, harryandthepotters.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Now that the holiday season is in full swing, it's time for another viewing of the James Stewart classic "It's A Wonderful Life." If you miss the re-runs on TV, don't worry, because the Brattle Theatre is hosting special screenings of the film in 35 mm all weekend long.

Dec. 14-16, Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge, $9.50+, brattlefilm.org

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Kendall Square Holiday Ice Show

Back for its 13th year, the annual Holiday Ice Show returns to the Community Ice Skating Rink in Kendall Square this weekend. Sunday's festivities including a free show at 2 p.m. as well as free admission to the rink from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Community Ice Skating, 00 Athenaeum St., Cambridge, paddleboston.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: South Boston Holiday Market

Finish up your holiday shopping by checking out this selection of awesome homemade products by more than a hundre of the area’s best artists, designers and food makers.

Dec. 15-16, Innovation and Design Building, 21 Drydock Ave., Boston, newenglandopenmarkets.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: "'Tis the Night with Ben Folds & Friends"

Tune into WGBH on Thursday night for this music-filled holiday special hosted by Ben Folds. Check out our chat with the musician about "'Tis the Night" here.

Dec. 13, 8 p.m., WGBH 2

MUSIC

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Andrea Bocelli

Head to the TD Garden this weekend to hear the beautiful sound of Andrea Bocelli's voice. The Italian singing icon will take over the venue for one night only on Saturday.

Dec. 15, 8 p.m., TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston, $69.50+, tdgarden.com

Things to do in Boston this weekend: Patti LaBelle

Music legend Patti LaBelle is back in Boston this weekend for a special performance at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford. See the “Lady Marmalade" singer show off her pipes when she takes the stage on Saturday night.

Dec. 15, 8 p.m., Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford, $39+, chevaliertheatre.com