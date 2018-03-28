10 bunny-free things to do in New York City on Easter weekend

MUSIC

Bowie Soundtrack

This Thursday, the Brooklyn Museum hosts a fabulous mashup of classic ‘80s rock and contemporary instrumental music with Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber. The soul, jazz and hip-hop band will play experimental covers of David Bowie’s hits. “Bowie Soundtrack” belongs to a series of events complementing the museum’s David Bowie Is exhibit, which runs through June 15 and features unprecedented access to artifacts from the artist’s private collection. March 29, 7-9 p.m., Brooklyn Museum, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, $16, brooklynmuseum.org

INTERACTIVE

The Moon Is a Planet, Darling

Pop culture art gallery THNK 1994 Museum has been transformed into the surface of the Moon for its latest exhibit paying homage to the celestial body that gets the least respect (except maybe Pluto). The title of the exhibition is based on an Isaac Mizrahi quote, and if you’ve strayed too far from your lunar mistress, it’s time to commune with its feminine energy through artworks of famous ladies and a simulated moonwalk of your own (j/k). Through April 8, THNK1994 Museum, 1436 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, open Fri-Sun noon-7 p.m., $6, thnk1994.com

THEATER

“Leisure, Labor, Lust”

Women’s struggles have too often been downplayed — or, in the case of the new play by Sara Farrington that just opened at the Tank, simply hidden under a pretty gown. “Leisure, Labor, Lust” reveals how women’s issues have been silenced throughout history. Inspired by the works of Edith Wharton and Jacob Riis, the trio of plays touch on a closeted queer romance, the horrors of pre-modern asylums and the perils of immigration. Through April 22, 7:30 p.m., The Tank, 312 W. 36th St., $25, thetanknyc.org

SPRING

Macy’s Flower Show

The city’s gardens and parks are just beginning to bloom now that spring is finally rolling in, but the halls of Macy’s are already a riot of colors for its annual Flower Show. This year’s theme is Once Upon a Springtime, beckoning shoppers into a fantasy world of castles and dragons. Special events include photo opps with the Snow Queen, scent events, teatime seminars, craft sessions and a flower arrangement demo with Martha Stewart on April 5. Through April 8, Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W. 34th St., free, macys.com

FILM

Mix 30

Mix 30 is a weekend-long film fest celebrating all things LGBT, and even goes beyond the big screen with live performances and talkbacks. The fun kicks off with an opening night reception featuring a full-length film about drag queens in love making a home for their art in Bushwick (Sisters of the Wicked Wig). Other films touch on a mix of social justice issues and subverted genre tropes; tickets are per showcase or by night. March 29-April 1, multiple locations & times, $16-$30, mix30nyc.org

COMEDY

Anybody: An Improvised Hip-Hopera

When a little show called Hamilton hit Broadway, the North Coast comedy team known for blending freestyle rap and improv had to wonder: Why stop there? That’s how Anybody: An Improvised Hip-Hopera was born. The group takes the name of any famous person, from any point in history, and creates a show around their bio in front of a live audience. Hot tip: The venue is mixed seating and standing, and it’s first-come, first-served. March 29, 7-9 p.m., Caveat, 21 A Clinton St., $15-$20, caveat.nyc

SEX

HUMP!

The sexiest film fest of the year, Dan Savage’s HUMP!, highlights pornography created by and starring amateurs, often showcasing more safe, realistic and diverse sexual content than mainstream adult films with a focus on sex, gender and body positivity. There are two sessions of short films (under 5 minutes each) on Thursday. Audiences fill out ballots to vote for their faves, and winners are announced online. March 29, 7 & 9 p.m., Cinema Village, 22 E. 12th St., $25, humpfilmfest.com

PARTY

Goth vs. Kawaii Dance Party

What started as a fun Halloween theme became so popular that Gemini and Scorpio is bringing it back for another special night: The Goth vs. Kawaii Dance Party has your high school’s most angsty emo kid facing off against the most sparkly, bubbly princess this side of JPop, with a mix of music to suit both moods by DJ Ceremony and DJ Illexxandra. And this time it isn’t just about the cocktails and costumes; there’s also be a 30th anniversary screening of Beetlejuice. March 30, 8 p.m., secret Gowanus loft TBA, $10, geminiandscorpio.com

SCAVENGER HUNT

Questival

What will you discover about New York in 24 hours? Questival is an interactive adventuring game that takes you all over the five boroughs for the chance to win prizes worth up to $5,000. You and up to five friends can join a team; the price of your ticket includes a Cotopaxi Luzon bag to hold all of your adventuring gear and swag. You check in at Brooklyn Running Company on the day of Questival and then begin completing challenges, submitting the necessary evidence as you go. March 30-31, Brooklyn Running Company, 222 Grand St., Brooklyn, $47, cotopaxi.com

PARTY

Holi in the City

Embrace spring in the most colorful way possible with Holi in the City. The brunch party hits Stage 48 with two upcoming dates when you can dance the day away in your cutest (disposable yet Insta-worthy) all-white outfit while playing with bursts of bright powders that will make you feel like you’re partying inside a rainbow. There will be food for purchase and a cash bar. March 31 & April 14, Noon-7 p.m., Stage 48, 605 W. 48th St., $29-$450, holiinthecity.com