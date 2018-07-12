When do Candytopia tickets go on sale for New York?

California's hit sugary pop-up Candytopia is coming to New York this August. But Candytopia tickets go on sale much sooner — here's when to get them.

Looking for summer's sweetest pop-up? That would be Candytopia, the Lisa Frank sticker sheet-meets-Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory pop-up that wowed Californians with a sold-out run earlier this year. And now is the time to get your Candytopia tickets for its New York stop.

After selling out its debut in Santa Monica — helped by celebrity cameos from Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Duhamel, Christina Aguilera, Wiz Khalifa and Alessandra Ambrosio — the latest in Instagram-oriented art galleries will open on Aug. 15, 2018 in Midtown Manhattan's Penn Plaza (145 W. 32nd St.) No word yet on how long you'll get to ride that Candytopia sugar rush (as in, how long the pop-up will be open), so you'll want to get your Candytopia tickets situation worked out.

Candytopia tickets must be purchased in advance and are $34 for adults, $26 for kids ages 4-12, and free for kids 3 and under — though can you put a price on becoming Instagram famous before you can even pronounce Instagram? Your first chance at Candytopia tickets is July 17 when a batch of pre-sale tickets go live — sign up to get access — before they're released to the general public on July 19.

Candytopia aims to satisfy your sweet tooth across 12 rooms of larger-than-life interactive art installations “inspired by pure, sugary bliss” dreamed up by “candy stylist” Jackie Sorkin, with production design by Zac Hartog. As the photos above show, Candytopia is going to be equal parts delicious and weird — which is to say, Wonka would be proud. There are flying unicorn pigs and an “ocean” made of marshmallows (read: the requisite ball pit) and even a crystal throne from which to look upon your sweet domain — beginning to get the picture, or at least sugar shock by proxy?

While all the most popular attractions from California will be making the trek to the East Coast, expect some New York-inspired elements too. In addition to surreal photo ops, there will be sweet treats for all throughout the exhibit, from nostalgic favorites to sour candies and chocolates. They do private events like birthday parties and teambuilding, too, just FYI.

Photo-centric pop-ups are definitely the trend of Summer 2018 in New York. The arrival of Candytopia will complete New York’s dessert gallery trifecta alongside the Museum of Ice Cream’s new Pint Shop and Jacques Torres’ Chocolate Museum.

The exhibits aren’t limited to food, either. Brooklyn's sleep-themed Dream Machine just extended its whimsical tenure through July (there's an infinity room midway through!), while the new Rosé Mansion that's half educational romp through the making of wine and half photo ops is open now through Oct. 7.

Still to come is another California sensation, Color Factory, expected to open sometime in August, while a permanent Museum of Candy by Sugar Factory is coming "soon."