Deviants and degenerates welcome at Deadpool bar in Brooklyn

You can always tell something important about a superhero by their favorite bar, and that’s possibly the most true for Deadpool. The foul-mouthed prankster Ryan Reynolds was born to play prefers to drink in the company of the other mercenaries who congregate at Sister Margaret’s School for Wayward Girls, and now you can join them when the bar pops up in Brooklyn.

For three nights on April 26-28, the Alligator Lounge in Williamsburg will transform into the dive bar from the movie where Wade Wilson went to find trouble — and, in fairness, the love of his life. We told you bars are great for singles!

While brawling isn’t welcome, visitors will be able to place their bets in a special Dead Pool, play a round of pool and “mingle with mercenaries.” There will be free pizza and, because bars need drinks, Mike’s Harder lemonades in new flavors like cherry lime and watermelon launching ahead of Deadpool 2, in theaters May 18.

We’re also going to include the canned corporate quote to go with the event, because just like Deadpool, they put a little style into it: “Just like Harder, Deadpool doesn’t just live a little, he lives a lot,” says Sanjiv Gajiwala, senior vice president of marketing at Mike’s Hard Lemonade. “If he sees a chance, he takes two. He doesn’t wait for one door to open, he kicks them all down.”

Sister Margaret’s will be open from 7-11:30 p.m. on April 26-28. As this is a real bar, you must be 21 or older to get in. RSVPs open April 16 at donyc.com.

Whether or not you can make it the bar, Mike’s is also giving fans a chance to win a trip to the Deadpool 2 red carpet and San Diego Comic Con in July.