Mermaid Parade 2018: Everything you need to know

Get ready for the glitz and the glamour because that Coney Island summer spectacle is back again. We’re talking, of course, about the Mermaid Parade 2018 — which you won’t want to miss if past years are any indication.

But it isn’t just mermaids and mermen you should be expecting at this celebration of the summer solstice. You’ll see a wide array of sea creatures, some political costumes and plenty of bodypaint to go around. Oh yeah, and there will be floats, antique cars and marchers, but the fun and festive crowd is really the draw of this colorful local tradition.

Mermaid Parade 2018 date and start time

Make sure you schedule in enough commuting time to get to Coney Island and see it all. The parade kicks off on Saturday, June 16 at 1:00 p.m. sharp. Registration to participate in the parade is closed online, but you can pay to enter day-of if you bring cash. If you pay on parade day, it’s $35 for each adult to participate.

Plan on sticking around if you’re over 21, since you’ll find plenty of good times at Kitchen 21 after the parade, where the official after-party will be held on their roof deck from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Mermaid Parade 2018 route

Check out the map below to see this year’s route for the Mermaid Parade and scope out your best vantage point along the way:

Mermaid Parade 2018 street closures

If you’re getting over to the parade by car, make sure you’re up-to-date on the street closures issued by the Department of Transportation. The following areas will be closed on Saturday, June 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the 36th Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade:



Formation

West 21st Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

West 22nd Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

West 23rd Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Surf Avenue between West 24th Street and West 21st Street

Route

Surf Avenue between West 21st Street and West 10th Street

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Boardwalk between West 10th Street and West 15th Street

Festival