Sea of Light at the Seaport is what a mermaid disco would look like

You'll be thinking, "We've got no troubles, life is the bubbles under the sea!" at the Seaport District's new art show Sea of Light.

If the Little Mermaid had gone to a nightclub under the sea, it would look like the Seaport District.

For the holiday season, the home of New York City’s nautical beginnings is getting an interactive art show called Sea of Light opening Dec. 5 at 89 South St.

Created by “light artist” Alexander Green and Symmetry Labs (which also worked on what’s always the hottest art show of fall, 29Rooms), Sea of Light is a collection of glowing spheres that appear to be bubbling up from the Seaport’s cobblestone streets.

The spheres are up to nine feet tall and lit by over 150,000 LED bulbs that respond to touch and sound using thermal cameras and echolocation technology triggered by movement around them. It's basically the undersea version of the dance floor from Saturday Night Fever. There's also a choreographed light show that plays on the hour.

Speaking of parties, swing by opening night from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to get a first look at the orbs along with performances by Aluna George and America's Got Talent opera singer Laura Bretan, plus food trucks and free mulled wine and hot chocolate all night.

Sea of Light is free and open to the public through March 1, 2018. Additional activities during the holiday season include a curling rink and a design-focused holiday market curated by WantedDesign at 6 Fulton St.

The Seaport District is the city’s original shipping hub, where everything from immigrants to commerce moved for centuries. Recent redevelopment by the Howard Hughes Corporation has brought in the luxury dine-in theater iPic, a culinary series featuring some of the best chefs from the city and beyond, shops showcasing independent designers and regular live entertainment.

In Summer 2018, the revitalized Pier 17 will also add a 1.5-acre rooftop, a food hall curated by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and a new restaurant by David Chang.

For more information, visit seaportdistrict.nyc.