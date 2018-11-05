The new beer and the finale of season 13 will be celebrated at Dock Street Brewery PHOTO: Patrick McElhenney/FX

Anyone who watches the hit FX show It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia knows that the show's creator/one of the main character's Rob Mcelhenny loves his T-shirts (especially his sleeveless ones). Fans may have even noticed the Dock Street Brewery shirt that Mac sported in a few of the episodes of the show. Now the West-Philly brewing company is returning the favor by launching their new It's Always Sunny-inspired beer.

Dock Street Brewery is launching a new It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia inspired beer

The 5.5 percent alcohol milk stout is titled The Gang Tries to Get Mac to Come to Dock Street, which is a play on the episode titles of the popular show. 16-oz. cans of the beer will go up for sale at the brewery (located at 701 S 50 St.) starting at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7. The artwork on the can showcases characters from the show and was designed by Alexis Grant. "We might get a visit, we might get a lawsuit, but at least we'll be laughing," Dock Street Brewery said in a release.

The Gang Tries to Get Mac to Come to Dock Street will debut during the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 13 finale. Dock Street Brewery will host a viewing party for the final episode of the season and show it on a projector shortly after the new beer debuts. The kitchen will remain open after the episode ends for an extended celebration.

The finale of season 13 titled The Gang Wins the Big Game, will revolve around a few members of the gang including Mac and Frank attending Superbowl LII in Minnesota where the Philadelphia Eagles victoriously take on the New England Patriots. Charlie mistakenly was left behind in last week's penultimate episode of the season, so he must celebrate from the City of Brotherly Love.

If you can't make it to the event on Wednesday, you're in luck. GoPuff, the popular delivery service app, will have the new beer in stock and can deliver it right to your door, so you can enjoy the new stout while watching the season finale of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on your couch.

If you're a big fan of the show and want a fun way to watch the season finale or you just are a fan of new beers and want to try a delicious stout that is unique to Philly stop by Dock Street Brewery or order GoPuff this Wednesday.

The new beer premiere and viewing party will be on Nov. 7, 9:30 p.m., at Dock Street Brewery, 701 S 50th St., Philadelphia, dockstreetbeer.com.