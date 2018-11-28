Everything you need to know about Elfreth Alley's historic Deck the Alley event

Elfreth Alley located in historic Old City Philadelphia is one of the most preserved areas in the city. The alley dates back to 1720, and when you walk down the tucked away walkway between the Delaware River and Second Street you truly feel as though you have stepped back in time. There are 32 Georgian and Federal residences standing as reminders of the early days in Philadelphia. Philadelphians will have the amazing opportunity to experience the remarkable alley on another level during their holiday event Deck the Alley.

Everything you need to know about the historic Deck the Alley event at Elfreth Alley

Deck the Alley allows visitors to tour the private homes of residents living on Elfreth Alley. All of the gorgeous structures were built between the 1700s and 1800s making them truly authentic and one-of-a-kind. This unique opportunity is only offered twice a year, and all history-buffs, architecture enthusiasts and city-folk just looking for a good time are invited to explore.

The grand homes are not the only appeal during the Deck the Alley event. Santa Claus himself will be attending the event and will be around to chat with guests, take pictures and ho ho ho into the hearts of all Philadelphians. There will also be festive carolers to help sing-in the holiday spirit and authentic loom-weaving to entertain all visitors during the affair. Be sure to check out the Museum Store on the alley to make some holiday purchases and find one-of-a-kind items as well.

Tickets for Deck the Alley also include admission to the Making Christmas pop-up exhibit. Making Christmas focuses on the history of Christmas in America from the 18th to the 19th century and delves into the story of how holiday traditions were transformed by the impact of German immigrants. Guests will experience the rich history through different sections of the exhibit including the Christmas trees, holiday treats, Santa Claus, and the impact of retail stores.

Tickets are required for the Deck the Alley event. Prices are $25 for adults and $10 for children. A $60 family bundle option is available as well. Limited tickets will be available the day of, purchasing them beforehand is recommended. All proceeds raised from this event support the work of the Elfreth’s Alley Association and Museum.

If you go: Dec. 1, 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Elfreth's Alley, 124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, ticket prices vary, elfrethsalley.com