It's winter, so that means it's officially time to freeze, at the Fishtown Freeze of course. The minds behind Fishtown FestivAle and Fishtown Co. came up with the first ever holiday event featuring ice sculptures, warm refreshments, a bar crawl and of course Santa Claus. Here is everything you need to know about the new Fishtown Freeze event.

What to expect at the new Fishtown Freeze event

Fishtown Freeze is focused around the gorgeous ice sculptures (over 25) hand carved by Icesculpturephilly.com all around Fishtown area businesses. Visitors will feel like they have stepped into a winter wonderland and will automatically be entranced by the frozen masterpieces. Sculptures are located in front of Barcade, Fishtown Brewpub, Frankford Hall, Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop, Philadelphia Distilling, Weckerly's and more.

But that's not all, guests will even have the opportunity to watch the ice carving live. Four live ice carves will happen at SugarHouse Casino (1 p.m.), Sancho Pistola's (2 p.m.), Lutheran Settlement House (2:45) and Suraya (4 p.m.)

Plenty of other actives will be going on throughout the day as well. There will be holiday shopping specials and free refreshments at local businesses, winter-themed activities including a gingerbread house workshop (PlayArts 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.), free breakfast and photos with Santa (SugarHouse Casino 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.), custom wreath making and roasted chestnuts (Johnny Brenda's 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.), free hot chocolate and DIY photos with Santa (Frankford Hall 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.) and much more.

The fun doesn't stop at night either. The Fishtown Freeze Cocktail Crawl featuring Bluecoat Distillery Philadelphia cocktails starts when the sun goes down. Ice sculptures will be illuminated and guests can stay nice and toasty sipping on more than a dozen different cocktails to choose from at neighborhood bars and restaurants.

Fishtown Freeze takes place on Dec. 8, events are at various times and locations. For more information follow @fishtownfestivale and #fishtownfreeze on Instagram for updates.