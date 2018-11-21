The holiday season can be an amazing and joyful time, but also a bit stressful as well. If you're in need of a chill pill, The historic houses at Fairmount Park have just what you need. Lemon Hill Mansion will be home to the first ice bar in Philadelphia this holiday season and all Philadelphians are invited to swing by, grab a drink and chillax.

Everything you need to know about the new Ice Bar in Philadelphia at the Lemon Hill Mansion

The Lemon Hill Mansion has been around for over 100 years, and the estate is as beautiful as it is dated. Philadelphia merchant Henry Pratt built the mansion in 1800 on property formerly owned by Robert Morris. The name Lemon Hill Mansion came from one of the lemon trees that Morris grew on a property nearby.

Now the gorgeous house will be home to the coolest bar the city has ever seen. The Ice Bar will be open to the public Thursday-Sunday on select weekends during the holiday season. There is no official cover, but a $5 donation is suggested at the door.

Guests will have the pleasure of enjoying ice art from Ice Philly Sculpture, including the bar carved from ice, an ice lemon tree with real lemons and exterior lighting design from Drew Billiau. Beverages will be available from Original XIII Ciderworks and St. Benjamin Brewing Company plus there will be rotating food trucks, cozy fire pits and nightly DJ entertainment.

Every night at the new Ice Bar in Philadelphia will be a different experience. Opening night, Nov. 30 the festivities will include tasty treats from Barkley’s BBQ, music from DJ Francisco Collazo and their special Friday night cocktail menu will launch featuring a special punch, iced lemon cocktail, boozy hot chocolate and hot toddy variation. The next night enjoy bites from the delicious Happy Hour Food Truck.

On Dec. 2 the Ice Bar will host a special Pet Holiday Sweater Contest from 12p.m.-9p.m., plus there will be music from DJ DNA and food truck tastiness from Brotherly Grub. The Everything We Eat food truck will be at the bar on Dec. 7 and 9 and the Royal Zasara food truck will be present on Dec. 8.

The opening of the Ice Bar at Lemon Hill Mansion is apart of “A Very Philly Christmas,” which is a celebration of Fairmount Park's historic houses' 47th year anniversary of opening their doors to the public and delighting the whole city. The entire month of December will feature holiday-themed tours and special programs at Cedar Grove, Laurel Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Mansion, Historic Strawberry Mansion and Woodford.

If you go: Nov. 30- Dec.9, various times, Lemon Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Dr., Philadelphia, prices vary, holidaysinthepark.com