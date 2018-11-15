Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Make your own doughnut, run an art-themed 5k and much more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Gastropod Live at the Franklin Institute

It's food science month at the Franklin Institute, and in honor of all things edible award-winning food science podcast Gastropod co-hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley are serving up a three-course scientific feast. Get ready for an entertaining combination of live experiments, interactive tastings, field recordings, and special guests.

Nov. 16, 6 p.m.- 7:15 p.m., Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, $15-$20, fi.edu

Nobuntu at the Annenberg Center

The Zimbabwean five-woman a cappella group will be in Philly this weekend, the women of Nobuntu have earned international praise for the passion and joy they bring to their mix of Zimbabwean songs, Afro-jazz and gospel. Their show will be full of bright a cappella harmonies, traditional percussion and dance and more.

Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., Philadelphia, $29-$49, annenbergcenter.org

Daughtry at Parx Casino

The American Idol alum is bringing his Cage to Rattle Tour to The Excite Center at Parx Casino. Led by frontman Chris Daughtry, the band's lineup features Josh Steely on lead, Josh Paul on bass, Brian Craddock on rhythm, Elvio Fernandes on keyboards, and Brandon Maclin on drums.

Nov. 17, 8 p.m., Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, $40-$80, parxcasino.com

Pizza Making Class at Pizzeria Vetri

Little Chefs will absolutely love this class and parents will love to watch their kids make them a delicious lunch for a change. Kid's will create their own mini pizzas and watch them bake while also enjoying "make your own pizza" coloring pages. A mini dough ball will be given to take home so they can bring their new skills into your home kitchen. Perfect if you are looking for things to do in Philly this weekend with your kids.

Nov. 17, 10 a.m., Pizzeria Vetri, 1939 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, $35, littlechefspizzaclass.splashthat.com

Donut Making Class

Federal Donuts is hosting this tasty event at the Free Library of Philadelphia. Families will love making their own donuts from the dough to the sprinkles and glaze- every part is delicious. Chef Matt Fein himself from Federal Donuts will be there to assist.

Nov. 17, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., Free Library of Philadelphia, Culinary Literacy Center, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, $0-$12, eventbrite.com

Philly Shakeout Art Run

This run is not exactly the Philly Marathon, and for good reason. This relaxed and fun 5K is surrounded by beautiful sites throughout the city, the whole group will stop to take pictures at some of the gorgeous murals in Philly. Use #PhillyArtRun in your posts of the murals and tag @runstreet and @honeygrow to be entered in their photo contest.

Nov.17, 11 a.m.- 12 p.m., honeygrow Headquarters, 1601 N. Front St., Philadelphia, $20-$25, honeygrow.com

Holiday Art Star Craft Bazaar

The Craft Bazaar has over 70 vendors with different hand-maid creations. From jewelry to pottery to clothing and much more, there is something for everyone to buy. There will also be a cash bar for patrons to sip on some tasty refreshments while they shop.

Nov. 17- 18, times vary, SugarHouse Casino, 1001 N Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, artstarcraftbazaar.com

An evening with Terry Crews

The renowned athlete, activist and actor is coming to Philly to discuss his thoughts and show his comedic chops all while opening discussions on cultural debates in the world today. Topics include #MeToo, sexual assault and masculinity. There will be a moderated Q & A for the audience to partake in. A great way to spend a Sunday if you are looking for things to do this weekend in Philly.

Nov. 18, 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., Irvine Auditorium, 3401 Spruce St., Philadelphia, $25, facilities.upenn.edu

Sasheer Zamata at Punch Line Philly

The SNL alum has quite an impressive resume, working on multiple films, appearing on podcasts, doing voice-overs and now bringing her stand up to the City of Brotherly Love.

Nov.17, 7:30 p.m., Punch Line Philly, 33 E Laurel St., Philadelphia, $27, punchlinephilly.com

Lulu Shriners Feztival of Tree & Lights

Step inside of an indoor winter wonderland. Inside the event, there are beautifully decorated trees, entertainment, tasty refreshments, a raffle, photo ops with cute Christmas characters, sleigh rides and plenty of shopping opportunities.

Nov. 16- 21, times vary, Lulu Shrine Center, 5140 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA, free- $10, lulushriners.org