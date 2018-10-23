The historic Loews Hotel invites Philadelphians to come and enjoy a drink from their new and unique Bellhop Bar. The retrofitted steamer trunk packed with bespoke beverages stored in antique apothecary-style bottles is on display in the lobby of Loews Philadelphia Hotel from 5-7 p.m. daily.

The Loews Hotel has opened their new traveling Bellhop Bar

The traveling bar is unlike any before; it gives patrons the chance to walk up and grab a drink without having to worry about reservations, seating or wondering if the bar will be too crowded.

This isn't the first time the Loews Hotel has featured a bar on wheels. The Traveller Bar, which ended its two-plus year run in January of this year, and drew inspiration from “the golden age of the cocktail era” was a huge success and part of the inspiration for the Bellhop Bar. The launch of this promotion continues to signal the traveler past, where travelers would pack their belongings in wardrobe trunks for extended journeys.

The Bellhop Bar promotion is available now through mid-January 2019 and allows guests to choose from local, pre-batched libations as well as domestically-produced wine, to be poured, mixed and served on demand.

Guests are able to walk up to the new The Bellhop Bar and choose from two pre-batched cocktails that use Angel’s Envy Bourbon or Hangar One Vodka. Additionally, a red and sparkling wine are featured, The Count by Buena Vista Winery, which is the oldest winery in the United States and Conundrum, one of the most recognized sparkling wines on the market. Creating a surprise and delight for guests and locals, every night at 5 p.m. Loews Philadelphia will conduct an opening bell ritual to announce the bar is now in service.

“Being America’s first skyscraper, and the former home of the Philadelphia Savings Fund Society (PSFS) we are a building rich in history,” Frederic Najem, Director of Food & Beverage at Loews Philadelphia Hotel, said in a press release. “The Bellhop Bar has its own sense of nostalgia that our guests will love in terms of design, but more importantly, its drinks.”

Choose from Bourbon Joe for a buzz of brew, made from Flavor Philadelphia partner, La Colombe, steeped Angel’s Envy bourbon, Demerara syrup, dash bitters garnished with lemon peel, orange peel & cherry skewer; or pay tribute to the hotel building, with the PEACH S.F.S., made of Hangar One Vodka, Pennsylvania Local Riesling, lemon, peach liqueur and a Fresh Lemon peel garnish.