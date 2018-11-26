Where to go for National French Toast Day in Philadelphia

Philadelphians rejoice, National French Toast Day is right around the corner. On Wednesday, Nov. 28, some top local spots are serving up their most creative, unique and delicious french toast masterpieces to celebrate the syrup-filled holiday. Here is where to go in Philly for National French Toast Day.

Co-Op at The Study

The popular restaurant and lounge in University City is bringing two breakfast classics together in honor of National French Toast Day. Stop by and try their Cereal Crusted French Toast, the delicious creation is made with Fruity Pebbles cereal and malted ice cream. The combination is as tasty as it is colorful, Co-Op will be serving up their yummy masterpiece all day long on Wednesday for just $14.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com

Red Owl Tavern

The Old City eatery is sticking to their rustic tavern feel with their delightful breakfast creation for National French Toast Day. Stop in and taste their Sweet Potato French Toast that will transport you to flavor town. The dish is made with pumpkin chantilly cream, molasses anglaise and sweet potato chips. It's the perfect cozy treat to help you warm up this winter. The best part? The plate will be half-priced for the entirety of breakfast service for just $8.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

Square 1682

You can find an amazing french toast creation on National French Toast Day right in the middle of Center City. Stop in and indulge on their Cobbler French Toast made with braised peaches, streusel, vanilla creme anglaise and local Pennsylvania maple syrup. Any Philadelphian with a sweet tooth will surely be happy and satisfied for just $16.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Urban Farmer

Treat yourself and try the tasty French Toast creation from Urban Farmer this Wednesday. Philly's farm-to-table steakhouse is offering up their Brioche French Toast for the delicious holiday. The breakfast dish is made with hazelnut butter, cranberry compote and locally-made Pennsylvania maple syrup for just $12.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com