What better way to ring in the New Year than to eat a delicious meal with the ones you love. Make your final meal of 2018 count with some of the amazing specials and dishes that some of the city's top spots are offering. Here is where to enjoy dinner for New Year's Eve in Philadelphia 2019.

a.kitchen

Start the last night of the year off right with an enticing meal from a.kitchen. The dinner will feature multiple courses with special add-ons allowing guests to customize their meal for just $85. Delicious dishes include raw sea scallops (kumquat-smoked walnut vierge and green chermoula oil), venison saddle (roasted quince, cippolini and sunchoke-potato rosti), Amaro dark chocolate tart and savory edible additions such as marinated olives, cheese, panisse, raclette croquettes and almonds. There will also be shareable entrees available such as whole grilled Branzino, dry-aged steak and much more.

135 S 18th St., akitchenandbar.com

La Peg

La Peg is offering a delicious three-course meal for just $65 featuring indulgent dishes such as Oysters Rockefeller (garlic herbed butter, spinach and bread crumbs), oven-roasted cauliflower steak (vegetable stew and couscous), Yankee pot roast (beef rib, bacon-wrapped green beans and fingerling potatoes), ½ roasted Lancaster chicken (succotash and sage jus), s’mores bread pudding (crème anglaise), Jewish apple cake (cinnamon ice cream and caramel sauce) and much more. Guests who would like to attend La Peg's New Year's Funkin' Eve celebration can choose to be seated at the final seating (8:30, extra $30) and ring in the New Year with delicious food and an exciting party. All other Philadelphians who want to solely attend La Peg's party can do so for $49 in advance and $55 at the door.

140 N Christopher Columbus Blvd., lapegbrasserie.com

Brauhaus Schmitz

On New Year's Eve head to Brauhaus Schmitz for their Silvester Party and fondue dinner that is only being offered for one night only. The three-course family-style fondue dinner features Käsefondue (emmenthaler, cruyer, baguettes, pretzel bites and blanched vegetables), Fleischfondue (3-day beef consomme, filet tips, chicken breast, fingerlings and mushrooms) and Schokoladenfondue (pretzels, pineapples, strawberries, marshmallows and cookies). There will also be a full open bar with plenty of German beers on tap and Dinner for One will be playing on the projector all night long. There will be champagne provided for the big moment at midnight and access to the 3rd-floor roof to watch the fireworks as well. A great spot to enjoy dinner for New Year's Eve in Philadelphia 2019.

718 South St., brauhausschmitz.com

Townsend

Townsend will be offering two seatings on NYE (6 pm and 9 pm), the first seating will consist of a six-course meal ($95), and the second will consist of a 7-8 course meal ($125.) Both seatings also come with champagne and an optional wine pairing ($85). Tasty dish options include Goufes Seches, a classic French waffle, raw oysters, seared foie, La Galette des Rois and much more.

1623 E Passyunk Ave., townsendrestaurant.com

Oyster House

On NYE Oyster House will be offering a delicious four-course menu for $65, plus an a la carte menu at their raw bar and their popular Buck-a-Shuck happy hour from 5 pm to 7 pm. Tasty dinner selections include roasted oysters with bone marrow and black truffle butter; tempura rock shrimp with chili glaze, cabbage slaw and sesame; split grilled lobster with herb butter; chocolate cake with hazelnut mousse and chocolate crunch and much more. A prime spot to enjoy dinner for New Year's Eve in Philadelphia 2019.

1516 Sansom St., oysterhousephilly.com

Jane G's

From 5 pm to 10 pm on NYE Jane G's will be offering a savory four-course meal with four specialty cocktails and an optional lobster add-on for just $80. Delicious dinner options include dan dan noodles, popcorn rock shrimp, wonton soup, garlic sauce scallops, dry pepper chicken, veggie fried rice, pork lo mein and much more. The cocktail pairing (optional) includes a variety of gin, whiskey and prosecco creations.

1930 Chestnut St., janegsrestaurant.com

Noord

Head on down to Noord for a delicious and indulgent meal for $80 featuring a Smorrebrod Amuse (with smoked salmon or red wine poached pear and chevre), a Bruin Bar Plate (with aged gouda, smoked sausage, mustard, apples, Amsterdam onions, pickles, salad and grilled bread), mustard crusted pork loin choucroute (zuurkool, smoked sausage, bacon, apple, carawt and beer), smoked Cod filet (fingerling potatoes and leek chowder, caviar, smoked salmon and dill), traditional Dutch almond butter cake, housemade peppermint bark and much more.

1046 Tasker St., noordphilly.com

Pumpkin

Pumpkin will be offering an indulgent meal selection for NYE including North Carolina shrimp with bacon, tomatillo and Castle Valley Mills grits; sunflower seed risotto with sunchoke gremolata, grana padano and smoked egg yolk; duck breast with charred broccoli and peppercorn sauce; Halibut with romesco, leeks, fork mashed potatoes and chanterelle mushrooms; sticky toffee pudding with apples, creme fraiche, walnuts and much more. The prix-fixe dinner is $75 per person (Pumpkin is cash only and BYOB.)

1713 South St., pumpkinphilly.com

Ocean Prime

Head to Ocean Prime on NYE to indulge in their delicious dinner selections. The Center City hotspot will be offering a deluxe 18 oz. Prime Cowgirl Ribeye ($80) for the last night of 2018 only, as well as an exclusive cocktail- the Raspberry Resolution ($17), boasting Ketel One, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, sour mix and raspberry simple.

124 S 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Royal Boucherie

Nicholas Elmi and Suzanne O’Brien will be serving up a decadent dinner menu on NYE from 5 pm to 12 am. Delicious dishes include parmesan risotto, lobster bisque, Gallete de Crab and much more. There will also be plenty of tasty cocktail options from Beverage Manager Zeq Rudy including Hendricks East Side, Calvados Sidecar, Silver Sparkler and much more. A unique spot to enjoy dinner for New Year's Eve in Philadelphia 2019.

52 S 2nd St., royalboucherie.com