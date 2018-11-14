The Philadelphia Dance Company or PHILDANCO is a non-profit organization whose main mission is to present seasoned performers in creative and progressive shows while improving the skills of promising and talented dancers and educating communities in support of appreciation of the art of dance.

Choreographers on the Move: Everything you need to know about the new PHILDANCO show

Initially founded in 1970, PHILDANCO has always taken on social issues and has a legacy of breaking barriers and building bridges across cultural divides. With established principles of providing opportunity, inclusion and hope, their newest show PHILDANCO: Choreographers on the Move proves their mission true.

The show is a look at how live action dance has been impacted by television dance competitions and the explosion of hip-hop. This creative journey is spearheaded and choreographed by the former star of the Alvin Ailey Dance Company Christopher Huggins, and Julliard instructor and director of the Jacob’s Pillow dance festival Milton Myers.

Myers and Ailey incorporate some of their past works into the new production including Huggins’ When Dawn Comes and Myers’ Pacing (the first ballet he choreographed for the Philadelphia Dance Company). The old favorites combined with new works from both skilled choreographers provides a dancing feast for the eyes of each audience member.

The Philadelphia Dance Company was founded almost five decades ago by Joan Meyers Brown; the company was created out of a need to provide opportunities for Black dancers who previously had been denied access to other dance schools. Since then the dance company has grown into a professional dance haven that is recognized across the nation and around the world for its artistic integrity, superbly trained dancers and electrifying performances.

The Philadelphia Dance Companys: Choreographers on the Move will run for one weekend only at Perelman Theater (at the Kimmel Center) from Friday, Nov.16 until Sunday. Nov. 18. Performance times and ticket prices vary. Purchase tickets here.