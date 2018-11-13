Everywhere that offers Thanksgiving take-out and delivery in Philly

Thanksgiving is a holiday that brings all friends and family together over a delicious dinner. Food is a staple for the holiday, but it's not always easy preparing such an elaborate meal. Philadelphians can breathe a little easier; there are plenty of take-out and delivery options for Turkey Day. Here is everywhere that is offering Thanksgiving take-out and delivery in Philly.

Fette Sau

Fette Sau knows how to handle meat; the popular upscale barbeque joint specializes in high-quality, locally sourced meats, dry-rubbed, smoked and all delicious. For Thanksgiving, Fette Sau is offering a take-out menu that includes a whole turkey ($110) that feeds 10-12 or a full turkey with five sides ($280). Some of the sides include sweet potato pecan casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce and more. Call (215)391-4888 to reserve your turkey today; everything will be available for pick-up on Nov.21.

1208 Frankford Ave., fettesauphilly.com

Devil's Alley

Devil's Alley will be open for Turkey Day with dine-in, take-out and delivery options. Delicious dinner dishes include butternut squash soup, sweet potato gratin, macaroni and cheese, fresh roasted turkey, honey-bourbon baked ham, pumpkin pie and bread pudding. Catering meals can be packaged hot or cold, delivery service is available within five blocks of 19th and Chestnut streets, call (215) 751-0707 to order.

1907 Chestnut St., devilsalleybarandgrill.com

Metropolitan Bakery

Metropolitan Bakery has been offering their tasty edible services for Turkey Day for over 25 years; they know how to cook up sides for a great holiday feast. This year is better than ever with fresh options like cornbread, pumpkin pecan cranberry bread, cranberry pear linzer tart, pumpkin custard tart, herbed fougasse, house-made mixed spiced nuts and housemade croutons. Customers can fill out special order forms at Metropolitan Bakery’s flagship 19th Street location or University City. The deadline for the forms to be turned in is 1 p.m. on Nov. 19.

various locations, metropolitanbakery.com

Kensington Quarters

If you need a delicious Turkey for Turkey Day, you're in luck. Kensington Quarters is pre-selling free-range Thanksgiving turkeys from Keiser’s Pheasantry for pick-up on Nov.18-20. Turkeys come fresh and uncooked, Chef Matt Harper will be on site for pickup on Nov.19 with recipes and tips for making a Thanksgiving feast. You can choose a small, medium or large Turkey, a $50 deposit is needed, and the and the remaining balance, based on the actual weight will be due at pick-up time. Visit their website to pre-order.

1310 Frankford Ave., kensingtonquarters.com

Smokin' Bettys

The mid-town eatery will be open on Thanksgiving for a full three-course dinner with dine-in, take-out and delivery options. Enjoy holiday favorites including homemade chicken noodle soup, macaroni and cheese, fresh roasted turkey, honey-bourbon baked ham, cornbread muffins, pumpkin pie, apple pie and other scrumptious selections. Catering pick-up and delivery starts at 11 a.m., dinner service is from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m., and the bar will be open until 10 p.m. Meals can be packed hot or cold, call (215) 922-6500 to order.

116 S 11th St., smokinbettys.com

Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer is offering a savory Thanksgiving menu from Executive Chef Seth Pettit with a dine-in option and a Thanksgiving To Go with curbside pick-up option on Thanksgiving Day. The to-go package serves 4-6 and is $175; it includes a 12-14 pound bird, cornbread turkey stuffing, red bliss mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted fall squash, parker house rolls and choice of pumpkin, apple or pecan pie. Call (215)963-2723 by Nov.16 to order, pickup is available from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov.22. Note that the dine-in option has a more extensive menu, check out their website for more info.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com