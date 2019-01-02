Everything you need to know about Philly Loves Bowie Week 2019

The beloved, week-long celebration of music legend David Bowie is almost here. The City of Brotherly Love definitely knows how to party with plenty of stardust and face painting for everyone. The annual Philly Loves Bowie Week started not long after the superstar's death in 2016, and it has grown into something extremely special, with plenty of fun Bowie-themed activities and parties to attend around Philly, starting on Jan. 4. Here is what to expect and the best events to attend during the 3rd annual Philly Loves Bowie Week.

What to expect for the 3rd annual Philly Loves Bowie Week

Oh! You Pretty Little Things: A Bowie Inspired Art Show

This pop-up art show featuring regional artists inspired by Bowie will be on display throughout the week (the gallery is closed on Monday and Tuesday). Some of the pieces will be available for purchase as well.

Jan. 4- 13, 6 pm- 10 pm, Ruckus Gallery, 27 North 2nd St., free, ruckusgallery.com

A Black Celebration presents A Bowie Masquerade Ball

Kick off the week with a bang by attending this Bowie inspired Masquerade Ball full of costumes, dancing, a contest and plenty of prizes. Partial proceeds from the door benefit the Cancer Center at CHOP, in David Bowie’s memory.

Jan. 4, 10 pm, Ruba club, 416 Green St., $10-$12, rubaclub.org

Candy Volcano presents Bowie Forever

Philly's own Candy Volcano (the festive 70s glam rock tribute band) will be performing hits from the Ziggy album as well as tracks from Pin-Ups and much more in honor of the late music legend. A great way to celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week.

Jan. 5, 8:30 pm, Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St., $20-$30, undergroundarts.org

The 3rd Annual Philly Loves Bowie Brunch

Indulge in a delicious and unique Thai brunch with plenty of Stardust themed cocktails while listening to Bowie hits from DJ Gareth Bird. Partial proceeds from this event will benefit the Cancer Center at CHOP, in David Bowie’s memory.

Jan. 6, 11 am- 3 pm, Chatayee Thai, 1227 Walnut St., chatayee-thai.business.site

The Philly Loves Bowie Quizzo Night

Doobies owner Patti Brett (who helped kickstart Philly Loves Bowie Week) is hosting this all-out Bowie quizzo full of fun trivia questions. There will also be a Bowie-themed beer, Loving The Alien, a BlackStar Saison, available to enjoy during the event.

Jan. 6, 9 pm, Doobies, 2201 Lombard St., free, facebook.com/doobiesbar/

It’s Bowie’s Birthday!

Head to any Federal Donuts location on Tuesday, Jan.8 for a special intergalactic, dark chocolate glazed STARDUST fancy donut in honor of Bowie's birthday and legacy. Try to get there before they sell out, there will only be a limited number of doughnuts available. A delicious way to celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week.

Jan. 8, all day, Federal Donuts, various locations, federaldonuts.com

The 3rd Annual Philly Loves Bowie Memorial

Head on over to Doobies to create a temporary chalk memorial to honor Bowie himself (weather permitting). Doobies will provide plenty of chalk and there will also be Bowie arts and craft projects inside as well as Bowie music and videos throughout the night.

Jan. 10, 4 pm- 2 am, Doobies, 2201 Lombard St., free, facebook.com/doobiesbar/

Sound & Vision Happy Hour

Join the Trestle Inn go-go dancers including Lola Gold and TSOT DJ Argo while he spins Bowie hits on vinyl during this fun happy hour. Bowie music videos will be played and plenty of drink specials will also be available throughout the event.

Jan. 11, 6 pm- 9 pm, The Trestle Inn, 339 N 11th St., thetrestleinn.com

Bending With Bowie

Yoga instructor Haley Machir will lead this live music yoga class to honor the late music legend. The live instrumental covers of David Bowie will be performed by Nick Perri and Tim Schilling. The event will be $15 in advance and $20 day of- cash and Venmo will be accepted.

Jan.12, 10:30 am - 11:30 am, The Performance Garage, 1515 Brandywine St., $15-$20, performancegarage.org

A Snowy Bowie Skate

The Winterfest at the BlueCross RiverRink will be honoring Bowie with plenty of family-friendly activities including ice skating to Bowie music, Labyrinth playing on the screens inside The Lodge, Stardust face painting and themed drink specials all afternoon long.

Jan. 13, 12 pm- 6 pm, BlueCross River Rink, 101 S Christopher Columbus Blvd., delawareriverwaterfront.com

For a full list of events visit phillylovesbowie.wordpress.com