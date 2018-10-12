The Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Philadelphia is known for its quality service, beautiful historic look and fabulous location in Old City. A lot of people love hotels for their amenities and boy does this hotel have two amazing perks. Stratus Rooftop Lounge and Red Owl Tavern are both located inside the Hotel and both of these establishments are setting the bar very high for other eateries in the city.

Red Owl Tavern and Stratus Rooftop Lounge deliciously mix the past with the present

Being at the epicenter of historic Philadelphia, Red Owl Tavern aims to revive that classic tavern experience that was around during the birth of our Nation with an upscale modern touch. The combination of Executive Chef Robert Surdam's enticing and savory dishes with Lead Bartender Kyle Darrow's innovative and refreshing cocktails make Red Owl Tavern a one-of-a-kind experience.

At ROT details are important, down to the last sip of a Peach Tree cocktail. Each meal and drink has been crafted to look just as good as it tastes. It's comfort food from Philly made with an international twist, and cocktails made with fresh ingredients and bold flavors. ROT is open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. Check out the menu at redowltavern.com

On top of the hotel is another gem; Stratus Rooftop Lounge takes your experience to an all new height, literally. Being a historic building the rooftop is massive and the atmosphere is unlike anywhere else. The location gives a sense of exclusivity; famed Los Angeles designer Gulla Jonsdottir designed Stratus to feel inspiring yet comfortable, with lush textures, swaying greenery, and moveable walls for year-round indulging.

The cocktails are out of this world. The new menu captures all the flavors and essences of fall including their No S'more Parties in LA (Graham infused Basil Hayden's Bourbon, toasted marshmallow syrup and chocolate bitters) and their Baked Bellini (Ketel One vodka, roasted sweet potato cordial, prosseco and cinnamon sugar). Their food pairs perfectly as well ranging from savory small plates to flatbreads. Check out the menu at stratuslounge.com.

If you want to have a savory, satisfying dinner or a refreshingly tasty chic cocktail, Red Owl Tavern and Stratus Rooftop Lounge have got you covered.