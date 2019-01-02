Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hotspots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

Los Comaradas

This romantic, exquisite and unbelievably delicious spot is South Philly's best-kept secret. Voted to have the best nachos in Philly (their short rib nacho dish is to die for), this Mexican comfort food restaurant has oh so much to offer. From their refreshing flavored margaritas to their unique meal selections like their BBQ Pork Belly Guacamole (yes you read that right) every dish is a hit and you will not be disappointed. As a delicious bonus, Los Comaradas brunch is top notch as well, with plenty of savory and sweet dishes to knock your socks off including Tres Leches French Toast and Avacado and Black Bean Eggs Benedict. Plus, if you're a Bloody Mary (or Maria) fan you will be more than pleased.

918 S 22nd St., loscamaradas.com

Butcher Bar

Butcher Bar is conveniently located in Center City, and their menu is deliciously convenient as well. Butcher Bar is the latest restaurant to come from the group that brought you Varga Bar, Mercato and Valanni. The hotspot specializes in comfort food with an indulgent meat selection boasting a vast variety of meatballs, sausages, delicious red meat cuts and much more. Their whiskey-based cocktail selection is a refreshing bow to add on to any meal that seems like a gift when you taste all of the flavors and zest that the Center City spot has to offer. Butcher Bar is also open for lunch and brunch with delicious menu items that will leave you full and happy. Butcher Bar is definitely one of the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

2034 Chestnut St., butcherbarphilly.com

Oyster House

Oyster House offers some of the freshest and most mouth-watering seafood dishes in Philadelphia. With their very own rotating raw bar and menu selection to help ensure that every dish is incredibly fresh (like lobster that was caught less than 24 hours before it's in front of you), it is easy to see why Oyster Bar has remained a top spot in the city. The beautiful atmosphere is wonderfully paired with the delicious menu offering local varieties from the mid-Atlantic up to New England and Canada. Oyster House also offers exceptional wines, American craft beers and classic-inspired cocktails to take your meal up a notch (if you even thought that was possible.)

1516 Sansom St., oysterhousephilly.com

Bar Bombón

This tiny but beautiful spot is big on flavor and aesthetic with their plant-based menu and delightful atmosphere. The Center City spot adds their own flair on Puerto Rican cuisine by using only organic and non-GMO ingredients. Tasty dishes include sweet plantains, a selection of flavorful tacos, sweet coconut rice, fresh dips and much more. The drinks are indulgent and refreshing as well, all of the flavors of their cocktails are expertly crafted and made to please. Bar Bombón also offers up a unique brunch menu with appetizing dishes including strawberries & cream french toast, a breakfast scramble torta and much more. Bar Bombón is one of the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

133 S 18th St, barbombon.com

NOORD

When you dine at NOORD you do not feel like you are in Philadelphia, instead the atmosphere and of course, the food transports you to Europe and takes the dining experience up to a whole new level. With appetizing dishes such as endive and apple salad, spiced lamb gratin, Keshi Yena ( a delicacy from the Netherlands), Konijn in het Zuur and more, this South Philly hotspot has cemented their status as one of the top restaurants in the city. Their brunch is also as authentic as their dinner with dishes such as Uitsmijter Braised Pork and Melted Gouda, deep-fried bread pudding french toast, Gooseberry Wenteltefjes and much more.

1046 Tasker St., noordphilly.com