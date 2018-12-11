Where to go to indulge in drinks, dishes and treats for the holidays in Philadelphia

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and that means that there are plenty of tasty drinks, dishes and treats to try around the city. Whether its something sweet, savory or a bit stronger like a nice holiday beer, Philly has so much to offer during this festive season. Here is where you can get some of the best treats for the holidays in Philadelphia.

Urban Village Brewing Co.

The popular Northern Liberties spot is celebrating the holiday season with their Merry X Mas Ale. The 9.0% ABV Belgian style brew features a delicious blend of fruits and spices including orange, juniper berry, ginger, cinnamon, coriander and elderflower. The delicious holiday ale will only be available for a limited time. Urban Village is also bringing back their I Am Brut IPA on Dec. 21 just in time for New Years. The bone dry IPA (6.8% ABV) has zero residual sugars and also has big hop flavors and aromas of grapefruit.

1001 N 2nd St., urbanvillagebrewing.com

a.kitchen

This month a.kitchen is bringing back their popular Cocoa & Crepes special from Chef Eli Collins for the holiday season. Available only this weekend and next (Dec. 15,16, 22, 23) from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. indulge in world-class hot chocolate and crepes while in a casual outdoor setting reminiscent of Europe’s famed Christmas markets. The perfect choice if you are looking to try treats for the holidays in Philadelphia.

135 S 18th St., akitchenandbar.com

The Chophouse

The popular steakhouse is offering delicious holiday lunch options every weekday until Dec. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tasty holiday dishes include tuna tartare, chilled lobster tail and all of ChopHouse’s signature salads, steaks, and burgers.

4 Lakeview Dr S, Gibbsboro, NJ, thechophouse.us

Christmas Village

Christmas Village offers some of the best and most tasty treats during the holidays in Philadelphia (Döner Kebab, Belgian fries, German Gluhwein and more). But the best by far is the savory and indulgent raclette, the popular booth with baked cheese and critically acclaimed raclette melted cheese is back for a second year and serving up fresh bites that you will have to taste to believe.

Love Park, philachristmas.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Want to warm up with amazing holiday cocktails? Head to Assembly to try their Cool Runnings (plantation dark pineapple rum, clement coconut rum, hot chocolate, orange and vanilla whipped cream), Evergreen Tea’Jito ( Appleton Reserve Rum, brown sugar, green tea, mint and lime) and their Hot Dotty (Jameson Whiskey, Laphroaig, ginger, sage, honey and lemon.) They also have a few new iced beverages for those who don't want the heat but still want all the flavor.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., assemblyrooftop.com

Barcelona Wine Bar

The delicious and chic wine bar is offering a special holiday menu that is worth the splurge. Festive tasty dishes include Gnocchi with chanterelles and white truffle, Nantucket Bay Scallops Crudo with blood orange and scallions, Queso a la Plancha with grated truffles and honey and Sunchoke Ravioli with Mahón, pignoli and white truffles. These specialty menu items will only be available during the holiday season.

1709 E Passyunk Ave., barcelonawinebar.com

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

This popular spot has multiple locations around Pennsylvania and New Jersey, meaning there are multiple opportunities to try their new holiday canned brew the Reindeer’s Revenge. This 9.0% ABV American-style Belgian golden ale has complex aromas and flavors of grapefruit, spice and banana with a refreshing hop bitterness.

Multiple locations, ironhillbrewery.com