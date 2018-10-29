The best vegan restaurants in Philly to celebrate World Vegan Month

November is officially World Vegan Month, and Philadelphians have plenty of opportunities to celebrate. Philly has always been known as a food city, and that includes vegan dishes. Here are some of the best vegan restaurants in Philly.

The best vegan restaurants in Philly

Wiz Kid

If you want fast and casual dining minus all of the animal products, then Wiz Kid is the perfect spot to stop in. They are known for their vegan Philly cheesesteak made with seitan, mushrooms, fried onion and rutabaga wiz; it's a great way to have one of the city's classics without having to alter your diet.

124 S 19th St., Philadelphia, wizkidfood.com

Miss Rachel's Pantry

The homey and quaint BYOB serves vegan multi-course pre-fix dinners with different themes and is available for private parties as well. On weekend nights guests can sit at a community table to make friends, or reserve a table for two beforehand. Reservations are highly encouraged, some dinners get sold out fast. A great spot if you are looking for unique vegan restaurants in Philly.

1938 S Chadwick St., Philadelphia, missrachelspantry.com

Bar Bombón

The cozy and upscale eatery has unique and contemporary takes on vegan dishes; not to mention a beautiful bar and quaint dining area plus a take-out window for juices and javas. One of their tasty appetizers includes Marinated Spanish Olives made with a trio of olives, garlic, lemon and house spices.

133 S 18th St., Philadelphia, barbombon.com

Honest Toms Plant Based Taco Shop

The West Philly eatery just re-vamped their menu to become vegan this year. You can get burritos, tacos, and bowls that are delicious and full of flavor with fillings like walnuts, plantains, lentils, and chickpeas.

261 S 44th St., Philadelphia, honesttomsplantbasedtacoshop.com

The Tasty

This retro themed diner is the perfect spot to stop in if you want classic diner food without the meat and dairy. Their vegan food and baked goods menu include many classic favorites like breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, scrambles, waffles, donuts as well as a variety of other lunch entrees and sandwiches like Chik'n Parm or Buffalo Chik'n sandwiches.

1401 S 12th St., Philadelphia, thetastyphilly.com

Grindcore House

This vegan coffee shop has been around for a long time and they know how to make vegan treats that are just incredible. Enjoy their vegan spreads on their baked goods and even purchase a doughnut or cannoli from the other beloved vegan eatery Dottie's Donuts. A great place to check out if you are looking for vegan restaurants in Philly.

1515 S 4th St., Philadelphia, grindcorehouse.com

Charlie Was a Sinner

The chic eatery offers a lot of tasty vegan fare and have strong and innovative cocktails like their Wheatgrass Shot to go along with their food as well. Some of their menu favorites include Grilled Asparagus with Shiitake Mushrooms and Artichoke Frites.

131 S 13th St., Philadelphia, charliewasasinner.com

Vegan Commissary

Think of it as your one stop shop for all things vegan. Vegan Commissary produces handmade prepared foods, condiments, baked goods and desserts for wholesale, catering and retail using the highest quality ingredients they can find. They even carry other items such as spreads, condiments and dips as well.

1429 Wolf St., Philadelphia, vegancommissary.com