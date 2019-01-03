PhillyFit: The best ways to get healthy in Philadelphia and stick to your New Year’s resolution

It’s a new year and that means a fresh start, it makes sense that most people make “getting healthy” their resolution. Everyone can use some TLC for their body and mind; whether it’s hitting the gym, juicing, eating more greens, meditating or just starting to walk to work. Here are the best ways to get healthy in Philadelphia to help you stick to your New Year’s resolution.

Group Runs with Philadelphia Runner

If you are a bit nervous to start running or you need to start training for a race like the Broad Street Run, this weekly running group is perfect for you. There’s nothing to be worried about, runners on all different levels participate in the workouts. All of the group running events take place at different Philadelphia Runner locations throughout the city and are open to anyone and everyone. Find out the full schedule on their website. A great way to get healthy in Philadelphia.

various locations, philadelphiarunner.com

Raw Juices at Square 1682

For the past few years, Square 1682 has offered delicious and healthy raw juice menu items that have been enjoyed by many Philadelphians. Now, the Center City hotspot is offering 1/2 price juices to kick off the first week of the year. Delicious juices include Being Green (cucumber, celery, spinach, kale and lemon), The Beets Me (red beets, carrots ginger and cilantro) and the Daily Dose (pineapple, broccoli, bell pepper and melon.) The juices will be $4.50 instead of $9 until Jan. 7.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Yoga at the Horticulture Center

Yoga is a great way to meditate and de-stress, and practicing yoga in a beautiful environment like the Horticulture Center in Fairmount is even better. The class takes place every Sunday in January (more dates past this month will be announced soon), all classes take place from 1 pm to 2:30 pm and are great for experienced yogis. Classes are $15 and free for members of the Fairmount Park Conservancy. Just sign up online, bring a mat and water and you are all set. A fun way to get healthy in Philadelphia.

100 N Horticultural Dr., fairmountpark.ticketleap.com

CBD Smoothies at FUEL

CBD has been taking the city by storm, plenty of smoke and wellness shops have been implementing CBD oils and edibles into their inventory. But the tastiest way to consume CBD is at Fuel with their CBD smoothies. Flavors include Green Dream (kale, ginger, pineapple, spinach, honey and 0.5 ml CBD oil), Berry Dream (strawberry, mango, apple, banana and 0.5 ml CBD oil) and Orange Dream (OJ, banana, vanilla, non-fat yogurt and 0.5 ml CBD oil.)

various locations, fuelrechargeyourself.com

Rock Climbing

Some people need more action-packed activities to stay fit. Rock climbing is the perfect way to sweat and get a great workout in while having fun. Philadelphians are in luck, there are five new rock climbing gyms around the city to keep you in shape including Philadelphia Rock Gyms. PRG’s newest location in Fishtown has a lot to offer including top-rope and lead climbing, bouldering and plenty of other fitness equipment. There are also locations in East Falls and Wyncote and membership costs around $55 a month.

various locations, philarockgym.com