Michael Schulson and his wife Nina Tinari have done it again. The restauranteur duo have transformed another space into a beautiful eatery, this time right in the heart of Center City. Giuseppe & Sons, the new two-story Italian-American luncheonette, bar and restaurant brings together two of Philadelphia’s great food families: Schulson Collective and Termini Bros. Bakery. With this new hot-spot finally open plenty of Philadelphians are hoping to snag a taste of delicious home cooking while admiring the new sleek atmosphere of the family eatery. Here is every you need to know about the new Giuseppe & Sons in Center City.

Everything you need to know about the new Giuseppe & Sons in Center City

The new eatery has a little something for everyone. The luncheonette serves a whole bunch of tasty treats including coffee, espresso and cocktails, with a full pastry case. Guests can order from the counter and choose their seating (booths, tables and barstools are available) in the new stylishly designed room. Lunch is served from 11a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The main dining room boasts 175 tables, plenty of space for families to come and enjoy the delicious cuisine while admiring the original walls brushed, stained and decorated with family and vintage photos. Visitors can munch on salads, pasta, Italian-American staples, Termini Bros. Bakery desserts and much more. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m. daily.

The bar also will be serving up classic and innovative cocktails, wine and beer offerings (serving varieties by the glass and bottle are available) plus extensive digestivo and amare selections as well.

When walking into Giuseppe & Sons, you feel like you've stepped into a familiar establishment, its chic but still feels like home. The simple design of detailed millwork, marble, and patterned tile are classic, while the new dramatic staircase gives the whole place an upscale touch. Other than the luncheonette, main dining room and bar, the new hot-spot also features three semi-private and private dining rooms for any special events you may have.

The new Giuseppe & Sons is located at 1523 Sansom St., Philadelphia. Hours differ, check out giuseppesons.com for more info.