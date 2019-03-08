11 fun things to do this weekend in Philly

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Head to a carnival-themed extravaganza, indulge in a gourmet wine pairing and more. Here are 11 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Carnaval A Go Go

The Trestle Inn is hosting this colorful extravaganza in honor of the Brazilian carnival celebration. The samba girls of Alô Brasil and Phillybloco and The Trestle Inn's famous Go-Go dancers will be heating the party up with non-stop Brazilian music and dancing all night long; along with more tunes being spun by DJ Argo. Guests will also be greeted with a complimentary rum cocktail and can also indulge in other rum cocktail specials throughout the event to keep the fun going all night long.

March 8, 10 pm-2 am, The Trestle Inn, 339 N 11th St., $5-$10, thetrestleinn.com

Things to do in Philly: MUSIC

Reba McEntire

Iconic entertainer and award-winning superstar Reba McEntire is hitting the stage at Parx Casino for one night only. McEntire is most famous for her country music smash hits but also became a household name for her television, film, theater and retail ventures as well- including her self titled sitcom that ran for six years. McEntire will be performing some of her greatest hits including "Consider Me Gone", "Going Out Like That", "I'm A Survivor", "Does He Love You" and many more.

March 9, 7 pm, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, $79-$199, parxcasino.com

LiveConnections Community Sing

You don't have to be a skilled singer or even an average singer to attend this event. LiveConnection has commissioned a multimedia music extravaganza where everyone is invited to participate in a brand new vocal piece along with acclaimed British a cappella ensemble VOCES8. Drexel’s ExCITe Center will also be in attendance and will be using technology to visualize both sound and movement to make the event extra special.

March 10, 3 pm, Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N Broad St., Philadelphia, $1, templeperformingartscenter.org

Things to do in Philly: ARTS & CULTURE

The BIG Exhibit

Over 30 artists will be showcasing their visual works of art all dedicated to the Notorious B.I.G. on the anniversary of his death. Known as the best lyricist to ever exist in Hip-Hop rap culture, Biggie broke many boundaries, inspired a large fan base and is still deeply revered to this day. The gallery will be serving free wine throughout the night and presenting the first 50 patrons with a free art print as well.

March 9, 6 pm-9 pm, Philly Art Collective, 253 North 3rd St., Philadelphia, free, phillyartshow.com

Crafts & Cocoa

Head to Beyond the Seams this weekend to join in on a DIY Graphic T-Shirt workshop. Anyone of any age can create their own unique drawing, heat it and press it to a shirt to create their own unique design. Plus there will be plenty of hot cocoa and bubbly to keep the fun going. Beyond the Seams will provide the supplies, light bites and music- all you have to do is email your shirt size to them before the event.

March 9, 3 pm-5 pm, Beyond the Seams, 828 N Broad St., Philadelphia, $25, btsphilly.com

2019 Philadelphia Travel & Adventure Show

This expo is a wanderlust traveler's dream. If you're planning a vacation, looking for your next adventure or you simply want more tips on how to become a savvier traveler, this is the event for you. There will be educational seminars, virtual reality experiences, travel experts there to answer questions, giveaways, endless vacation options and much more. The event is free for anyone under the age of 16.

March 9-10, times vary, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., free-$18, paconvention.com

Garces Wedding Social

Garces is hosting their annual Wedding Social this weekend, and all bright-eyed brides, wedding hopefuls and future grooms are invited to come and check it out. The event will feature food from top Garces hotspots including Olde Bar, Amada and Tinto; premier wedding professionals there to answer questions; free prizes and giveaways; an amazing view of the Philadelphia skyline and of course information on the perks of becoming a Garces wedding couple. Entry is free, all you have to do is register for tickets.

March 9, 12 pm-2 pm, Cira Centre, 2929 Arch St., Philadelphia, free, garcesgroup.com

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS

Wine night at Abe Fisher

Abe Fisher is teaming up with Food & Wine Magazine's Sommelier of the Year, Carlin Karr, for an incredible evening centered around wine. Guests can indulge in delectable dishes all paired with phenomenally indulgent wine while Karr guides everyone's taste palettes on a delicious journey. Menu items include poached king salmon with sour cream gnocchi and braised cabbage (paired with a friulano Venica & Venica); rack of lamb with root vegetable tsimis and sour cherry jus (paired with a Blaufrankisch Markus Altenburger) and much more.

March 10, 8:45, Abe Fisher, 1623 Sansom St, Philadelphia, $150, abefisherphilly.com

The Big Brunch

Brunch is already one of the best parts of the weekend, add in over the top plates and gigantic beverages and you've got the best part of your whole week. City Tap will be serving up gigantically delicious brunch dishes and refreshments for anyone of any age (totally family friendly). This is the first Big Brunch of the season, there will certainly be more to follow.

March 9, 12 pm-3 pm, City Tap Logan Square, 2 Logan Sq., Philadelphia, prices vary, citytap.com

Things to do in Philly: COMEDY

Sunday's Free Improv Jam

It doesn't matter if you're a seasoned comedian taking the stage for the hundredth time or a first-timer ready to take on the comedy world, all are welcome to take the stage and stand under the spotlight with their comedy set. Plus it's free!

March 10, 6 p.m., Philly Improv Theater, 2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia, free, phillyimprovtheater.com

Things to do in Philly: SHOPPING

Sierra Stores Grand Opening

Sierra is the store you didn't know you desperately needed until you walk in and witness everything the wonderful outlet has to offer. Any Philadelphian can stroll in and find incredible deals on amazing name brands like Northface, Patagonia, Yeti, Arcteryx and much, much more. There is so much amazing outdoor gear that is perfect for everyone in the whole family. To add to the already sweet deal Sierra will be also be handing out free swag in honor of their store opening. You can check out their new locations in Exton at the Fairfield Place Shopping Center and in Moorestown at the Moorestown Mall.

March 9, times vary, Fairfield Place Shopping Center and Moorestown Mall, Swedesford Rd, Exton, PA and 400 NJ-38, Moorestown, NJ, sierra.com