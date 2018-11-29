Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Eat a latke feast, hunt for candy canes in a skyrise and much more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly: SHOPPING

Porta's Pop-Up Holiday Market

The festive Holiday Market will feature a collection of local artists, makers, and boutiques selling clothing, jewelry, bags, art and more. Some vendors will be selling specialty items for as low as $5, making this market perfect for those on a budget. Porta will also be serving up their delicious brunch with cant-beat specials; while Stateside Vodka will be providing drinks such as Stateside Bloody Marys and Stateside Salty Dogs.

Dec. 2, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 1216 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, free, pizzaporta.com

Philly Book & Author Fest

The best in the Philly Indie book scene including Head House Books, Penn Book Center and Big Blue Marble Bookstore will be present at the festival to sell their thought-provoking and entertaining books to the public. The festival will also feature book signings and meet and greets from top Philly authors, items from local record shops and other craft vendors as well.

Dec.1-2, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, free, cherrystreetpier.com

Things to do in Philly: ARTS & CULTURE

Philly Nutt Crak-Up

Throw out all expectations, this farcical performance featuring choreography from critically acclaimed Artistic Director Gail Vartanian is a hilarious spin on a beloved holiday classic. Join the rappin' SugarPlum Fairy, battling hip hoppin' Railway Rats, City Hall Dolls, Captain Philadelphia and Liberty Belle-Anne as they put on one of the most entertaining shows in the city.

Nov. 30- Dec.2, times vary, Suzanne Roberts Theater, 480 South Broad St., Philadelphia, $40-$45, 717tix.com

Jessica Lang at the Annenberg Center

Bucks County native and dancing superstar Jessica Lang is performing in Philly for the last time with her Jessica Lang Dance Company. This is a show you do not want to miss, the performance encompasses ballet-based and contemporary-driven works that are rich with stunning movement, compelling musicality and beautiful cinematic composition.

Nov. 30- Dec.1, times vary, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., Philadelphia, $29-$58, annenbergcenter.org

11th Hour's Children of Eden

A part of 11th Hour’s Next Step Concert Series, this family-friendly musical opens this weekend and will run for two weeks until Dec. 9. The show encompasses amazing story-telling and superb music and brings concert versions of musicals to the stage featuring a live band, theatrical lighting and sound design. The highly entertaining show also features an art exhibit and an LGBTQ Happy Hour.

Dec. 1- 9, times vary, 11th Hour Theater Co., 2329 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, tickets vary, 11thhourtheatrecompany.org

Things to do in Philly: FAMILY

Mandy Gonzalez at the MOAR

Mandy Gonzalez, known for her role of Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway production of Hamilton is stopping by the Museum of American Revolution's interactive Alexander Hamilton exhibit to perform with Elementary students from the Isaac Sheppard School in Kensington and members of the Philly POPS. Santa Claus himself will also be attending and will even sing a few tunes as well. After the show, guests can explore the Hamilton exhibit featuring plenty of fun hands-on activities.

Dec. 2, 11 a.m., Museum of the American Revolution 101 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, free with museum admission, amrevmuseum.org

Candy Cane Hunt

Hunt for sweet holiday treats with a very special guest: The Sugar Plum Fairy (from the Pennsylvania Ballet's performance of The Nutcracker.)The hunt takes place at the One Liberty Observation Deck on the 57th floor and gives visitors an absolutely incredible view of the city from above. This event is perfect for families.

Dec. 2, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St., Philadelphia, $5-$10, eventbrite.com

A Very Philly Christmas

The five Historic Houses of Fairmount will open their doors to the public for this festive celebration. There will be four full days that Philadelphians can tour the beautifully decorated homes, check out the new Ice Bar, hear fabulous live music, take pictures with Santa, see a Gritty sculpture made out of cheese and sample delicious treats from local spots. Check out the website for full details and times for all of the wonderful events.

Select days starting Nov. 30, times vary, Historic House of Fairmount, various addresses, Philadelphia, prices vary, holidaysinthepark.com

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS

Pasta Class with Chef Brad Spence

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make a delicious pasta dish from scratch? Here is your chance. Chef Brad Spence will be leading this interactive class where guests will learn the best tips and techniques to make scrumptious pasta and sauces. Along with the class, there will be unlimited house wine and refreshments and 4-course pasta tasting. Reservations are required.

Dec. 1, 12 p.m., Amis Trattoria, 412 S. 13 St., Philadelphia, $125, handsonpastaclassdec.splashthat.com

A Crazy Night of Latkes

Join Abe Fisher in celebrating a very special Channukah feast (it's going to be lit) full of delicious latkes. Tasty dishes include a Latke Duo, Latke Crusted-Tilefish, Braised Veal Cheek and a Sufganiyot. This is a meal you certainly do not want to miss out on, there is a beverage pairing option for an extra $35 as well.

Dec.2, reservations available, Abe Fisher, 1623 Sansom St., Philadelphia, $70-$105, abefisherphilly.com