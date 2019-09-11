Who dies in ‘It Chapter 2’? - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

WARNING: Obviously there are HUGE SPOILERS ahead for It: Chapter 2.

If you’re yet to see the second part of Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s adored 1986 novel then you really should find out who dies in the film by watching it. At the same time, though, we also completely understand if you don’t have 169 minutes to spare and just really want to know who Pennywise murders in It: Chapter 2, too.

After its 2017 predecessor, it is no surprise that It: Chapter 2 is a bloodbath. But while we get to see over half a dozen deaths in the horror blockbuster, there are some that are way more heart-wrenching than others.

No offense to Adrian Mellon, who in the opening scene of It: Chapter 2 becomes Pennywise’s first victim in 27 years after he is targeted by a group of bigots, beaten up and thrown off a bridge just for kissing his boyfriend, but it is the death of two members of the Losers’ Club that make the most impact.

So, who dies in It: Chapter 2 then?

Unfortunately Stanley Urbis and Eddie Kaspbrak perish, but by doing so they actually help their friends in their quest to kill Pennywise.

Upon hearing about the return It to Derry from Mike, Urbis, who is played Andy Bean and Wyatt Oleff in the films, is so fearful of the creature that he kills himself. At the end of the film, it is revealed that Stan sent a letter to the rest of the Losers Club explaining that he did so in order to unite them and give them a better chance at defeating It.

The death of Eddie, who is played by James Ransone and Jack Dylan Grazer, is closer to the end of It: Chapter 2. Eddie is stabbed in the chest by Pennywise, who has taken the form of a giant spider, as he checks on Bill Hader’s Richie. This actually marks a slight change to the novel, as Pennywise bites Eddie’s arm off after he sprays battery acid on It through his inhaler. Eddie then dies from blood loss.

As well as the above duo, Pennywise bites Victoria Fuller’s head off under the bleachers and murders Dean in the hall of mirrors, while Richie has to kill former bully Henry Bowers in order to save Mike’s life, too.

Of course, the big death at the end of It: Chapter 2 belongs to Pennywise, who succumbs after the Losers figure out they can actually reduce the demon’s size by repeatedly belittling and insulting It over and over again. Eventually, It becomes so tiny that they rip out his heart and destroy it.