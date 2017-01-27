Actor Shia LaBeouf found himself divided from his anti-Trump performance art installation in Queens early Thursday morning after an alleged altercation with a Nazi, according to the piece's Twitter account.

Moments later, he was in handcuffs.

LaBeouf unveiled the 24/7 piece “He Will Not Divide Us” outside the Museum of the Moving Image on Friday, just before Donald Trump was sworn in as president.

The actor vows to keep the installation, which encourages the public to say, “He will not divide us” into a camera, for the next four years or “the duration of the presidency.”

In a video posted to Twitter, an attendee is seen posing with LaBeouf before saying, “Hitler did nothing wrong.” LaBeouf, who is Jewish, is seen shoving the unidentified man before walking away.

Police said the video is not related to LaBeouf’s arrest, but it was a part of the altercation that escalated into a “shouting match,” the New York Daily News reported.

The actor reportedly tore a scarf off a 25-year-old man, scratching his neck in the process, before pushing the man to the ground.

LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment. He was later released and got into a cab as he yelled, “He will not divide us!”

While LaBeouf was in custody, the installation’s Twitter account was immediately flooded with tweets encouraging its followers to call the NYPD’s 114th Precinct, where the actor was taken, to demand his release for defending himself against “a Nazi.”

“Shia was attacked by a Nazi. Shia got arrested. Nazi got away. This is Trump’s America,” one tweet said.

The incident wasn't LaBeof's first run-in with the law. He was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief in 2014 for allegedly creating a disturbance at a Broadway performance of "Cabaret."