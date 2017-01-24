My problematic fave is at it again.

The actor-activist shouted down a racist troll at his political livestream He Will Not Divide Us on Monday. LaBeouf created the installation to protest Trump’s presidency, with a camera mounted on a wall outside of the Museum of the Moving Image in Trump’s home turf of Queens that encourages passersby to chant “He will not divide us.” Vulture reports that a racist dude was creeping around in the crowd, using LaBeouf’s installation to repeat the number “14” over and over, which is white supremacist shorthand for "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children." Good lord.

LaBeouf confronted him, shouting “He will not divide us” over and over, inside the guy’s actual ear and physically blocking him until he scurried away. The actor/activist/performance artist/homeless-looking hot dude created the protest installation on the day of the inauguration and intends to keep it going for as long as Donald Trump is president. Looks like it’s going to keep him busy.

LaBeouf, of course, is known for having a sew-in rattail one time, and also his work in the "Transformer" films and also "Even Stevens," never forget.