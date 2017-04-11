Janet Jackson is about to be even richer post-divorce

Janet Jackson’s husband — well, soon to be ex-husband — is rich. And now, Janet Jackson — who isn’t doing too bad herself — is about to get richer. Allow me to explain.

Details are emerging now that Jackson and Wissam Al Mana have split; and it looks like the pop icon could get as much as $200 million from her divorce. The two reportedly separated because of Al Mana’s controlling ways, and ultimately, cultural differences. I can assure you, it’s not about the money. Well, not primarily.

Page Six has the dirt — according to a source, the divorce from the “filthy rich Qatari businessman” would make the 50-year-old even richer under the terms of her prenup. Al Mana, who owns the imaginatively named Al Mana Group, has vast holdings in cars, real estate, retail, tech and other ventures. “She was entitled to $100 million if they stayed married for at least five years… The prenup also calls for that $100 million payment to be doubled if they have a child.” But a long-time security guard for the Jackson family says even though it looks like a grab for money, it’s not. It’s mostly about how Janet Jackson probably isn’t the wife type. “She’s never been in a relationship too long… Marriage doesn’t agree with her. She doesn’t agree with marriage.”

The Richest estimates that while Al Mana is worth $1 billion, Jackson is worth “a mere $150 million,” which is like, $150 million more than anybody I know is worth.