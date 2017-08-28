Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper's friendship is over

These two are no more! No more, I say. Photo: Getty

Kathy Griffin would like you to know that she no longer considers Anderson Cooper a friend. Hot take!

As you may recall, Griffin came under fire about three months ago for posing with a replica of President Donald Trumo’s bloodied, decpitated head. It was… not that big of a deal, but some of y’all felt like it deserved an unprecedented amount of attention.

Now, the comedian is opening up to New York Magazine’s The Cut and baby, she’s tired of apologizing.

“Why are people still expecting me to apologize and grovel to a man that tweets like this?” she asks. “President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert,” she later added. “He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?” Ooh, sister preach.

She didn’t come out of this thing unscathed though — very much the opposite. Not only did she lose her gig for the CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast, but the scandal was the ultimately what ended her two decade-long friendship with Cooper.

Cooper first condemned Griffin’s behavior via Twitter, writing “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.” Following that tweet, Cooper went around town telling everyone he was still friends with Griffin — without having spoken to her, ever.

In July, he told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Yeah we're still friends. And look, I said what I said about — I didn’t think what she said was appropriate, but I wish her the best and I hope she bounces back. She’s incredibly funny and a lot of people love her and I think she’ll bounce back from this.”

He made a similar statement the month before at Arizona’s Comerica Theater, saying ““I don’t want anybody’s career to be destroyed because they do something unfortunate and inappropriate,” he said at the time. “Look, I wish her well and I hope she bounces back and keeps doing what she does best, which is make people laugh.”

OK, Cooper that’s cute but you could have called!

Anyway, Griffin has dumped Cooper which is fine. They’re both rich enough to buy friends anyway so I don’t see the problem.