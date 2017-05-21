Where in the world is Meghan Markle?

After much fuss, Pippa Middleton finally wed very rich dude James Matthews.

It was beautiful. Pippa wore a lovely lace Giles Deacon confection. Cherubic Caucasian children milled about, the boys dressed in their finest Shakespearean-era pantaloons, the girls in Coachella-inspired flower crowns. The guests wore the most hatsiest hats they could find. And there was Prince Harry, striding alongside his brother, Prince William. ANd I ask you: Where was Meghan Markle?

If you are as worried as I was, never fear: Although the 35-year-old did not attend with her royal boo thang, the Hot Ginger Prince, she did show up at the reception afterwards. Despite earlier reports that Markle would be attending the wedding ceremony, she just skipped ahead to the fun reception part instead. Smart girl!

According to E!, the couple made their arrival at MIddleton and Matthews’ reception Saturday evening at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury. LOL, Bucklebury. And as a source told the site, Markle and Harry were wary of shifting the focus to themselves on Middleton’s wedding day, because they know they are hotter and cooler. “Right now Harry and Meghan are leaning towards not wanting to attract extra attention, especially on a day that’s not about them,” says the source. That’s like, really nice of them.

For what it’s worth, Myka Meier, some sort of etiquette champion, tells People that while there was no formal “no ring, no bring” rule, it’s actually not that surprising that Markle didn’t get an invitation to the ceremony. It’s all about timing, y’all. “I would not be surprised if Prince Harry was not given a plus one, as the wedding guest list would have most likely been made in fall of last year when Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan was not as public,” said Meier. Makes sense!

Anyway, I’m still waiting to see what Markle was wearing and if any paparazzi helicopters flew over the event to catch the two of them making out. Give the people what they want, y’all!