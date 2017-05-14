Pippa Middleton is prepping for her wedding with a bootcamp, of course

Pippa Middleton is a very prepared woman. And when it comes to her wedding next week, well — she’s not messing around, okay?

The younger Middleton sister is reportedly training with a Bridal Body Bootcamp, which is an alliterative tongue twister that just happens to sound like actual torture. The 33-year-old — who you may remember as the one who’s behind stole the attention at sister Kate Middleton’s wedding — has enlisted a slew of experts to help her get ready for her big day.

“Pippa has met with her personal trainer about five times a week and mostly sticks to cardio and pilates,” as source tells E! News. “She feels amazing. Her diet is the healthiest ever— she hasn’t even had a glass of wine in months.” I told you this woman was torturing herself.

The bridal membership package at the Grace Belgravia health club in London typically includes a personal trainer, skincare and leg toning treatments, yoga, pilates, spinning, cardio, dance and meditation classes. Damn, Pippa! It’s okay to chill for a second.

Middleton is set to marry James Matthews next weekend at a church near her family’s home. And sure, she’s the one saying “I do,” but all the attention will probably be on her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his American beau, Meghan Markle. Last week, news broke that Markle would be attending the full wedding as The Hot Ginger Prince’s date. Originally, there were rumors that Markle wouldn’t be invited to Pippa’s wedding ceremony at all.

Later, a source told People that Middleton was imposing a no-ring, no bring rule for the formal vow exchange. But you know, after family pressure Middleton gave in and made an exception for Markle because, I mean, what else was she going to do? Deal with the wrath of Buckingham Palace? Methinks not.