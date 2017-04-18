Coachella live stream gives you the Coachella experience without, you know, Coachella

With the first weekend of Coachella in the books and the second and final on the horizon, you may be suffering from FOMO if you can’t attend, but fear not, you won’t miss a thing because, yes, there’s a Coachella live stream.

You’ll be able to see every Instagram- and Snapchat-worthy moment right from the comfort of your home, where you can also revel in the fact that you saved a lot, like, thousands, not buying tickets or traveling to Indio, California, for the annual festival that is the officially unofficial kickoff to the summer concert season.

You won't have to witness firsthand the heat, the dust and the stench that comes with the desert-set event, and you sure won’t be subjected to high vendor prices and tens of thousands of concertgoers searching for, well, let’s just say a higher experience.

But you will be able to see performances from headliners Radiohead, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar. Gaga, you may recall, stepped in for queen mother-to-be Beyoncé, who pulled out of the Saturday headlining spot in February per doctor’s orders as she awaits the arrival of her twins. You might even snag a sighting of love-drunk celebrity couples like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, who were already spotted getting cozy at Coachella.

The packed lineup also includes Father John Misty, Mac Miller, Bon Iver, Future, Gucci Mane, Lorde, New Order and DJ Khaled.

Performances start up again on Friday, and set times are expected to be pretty similar to last weekend’s. If you want to find out the exact day and time your favorite performers hit the stage, check out the Coachella lineup 2017 before the stream clicks on this Friday.

And again, we can’t stress this enough: Though we would never, ever want to stifle your creativity or freedom of expression, there’s really no need to wear a flower crown. We just don’t want you to be known as that live streamer.

