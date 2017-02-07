Another day, another ignorant pull quote from y’all's fave.

Many people have noticed that Lena Dunham has recently lost some weight. She went on Howard Stern and revealed it’s just part of the Trump Diet she’s been on these last few months.

According to People, The “Girls” creator and star stopped by Stern to drop some of her anecdotes that we all know and love so very much. “Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” explained the 30-year old. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.’”

Ah, classic Dunham. I cherish her ability to make everything about her. Her chronic narcissm is just one of those things I can rely on in these trying times.

So in a way, I’m thankful. Despite all the craziness in the world, I know there’s one thing that will never change: Lena Dunham is always gonna make everything about her. Donald Trump. Odell Beckham Jr. Abortions. Points for consistency, my dudette.