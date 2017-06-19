Amazon Prime movies leaving in July 2017

You might not know it, but there are a ton of movies on Amazon Prime. They may have an even better catalog than Netflix. There’s so many classics — including actual classics, which is to say old movies, a “genre” that’s always thin on the ground on their big competitor — that the news of the titles leaving by the end of June and throughout July is rather shocking. They had “Beetlejuice”? And “Eddie Murphy Raw”? And “Caddyshack”?

Those are three of the movies you won’t be able to stream on Amazon after June 30. Also vanishing next week are “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” “Analyze This,” the second and third “Beverly Hills Cop”s, “Hellboy,” “A History of Violence," “Swingers" and "Witness."

Some real cinephile stuff is departing, too. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch-Drunk Love” may be the director’s masterpiece — and it’s definitely the best film to ever star Adam Sandler. (Sorry, “Billy Madison.”) The acclaimed filmmaker teamed with the biggest comedy star on the planet (in 2002, and probably now) to make an unclassifiable whatzit that preyed upon the actor’s rage-a-holicism. When Sandler explodes into apoplectic fits in his movies, it’s cute; when he does it in “Punch-Drunk Love,” it’s genuinely scary and troubling (but also funny). To further keep you off balance, Anderson gives the film a rhythm all its own; with its doodly Jon Brion score, it’s a movie you must watch loud.

Ditto “Velvet Goldmine,” Todd Haynes’ phantasmagoric portrait of the glam rock era. Boldly swiping a structure from “Citizen Kane,” it looks at an unknowable star (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) modeled on David Bowie. Bowie himself didn’t approve of all the kinky stuff Haynes’ version gets into, which is why there are no Bowie songs — just covers of Roxy Music and T-Rex and solo Brian Eno. But Haynes is not after facts; he’s all about creating a dream version of the period that may never have happened. Ignored back in 1998, it’s finally and rightfully become a beloved cult object, its biggest fans being no less than teenage girls. (And us. But we always adored it.)

A quick shout-out to “Scarlet Street,” Fritz Lang’s 1945 redo of Jean Renoir’s “La Chienne,” which the legend turned into an American film noir starring Edward G. Robinson as a lonely schnook who gets owned by a femme fatale (Joan Bennett). And make sure you squeeze in Walter Hill’s “The Long Riders,” a sneaky telling of the James Gang, starring a few batches of brothers: James and Stacy Keach as Jesse and Frank James, Dennis and Randy Quaid as Ed and Clell Miller, and three Carradines (David, Keith and Robert) as the Younger boys. Also leaving are two D.W. Griffith monsters: "The Birth of a Nation," which is well-worth seeing as a troubled historical document (and, it should be noted, a dynamic piece of filmmaking), and his last hit, 1921's "Orphans of the Storm."

The titles keep disappearing through July. Another oddball Western, “Slow West,” starring Michael Fassbender and Ben Mendelsohn in an outrageous fur coat, leaves on the 2nd. On July 4, bid goodbye to “In the Bedroom” and “Beautiful Girls.” And if you prefer when Ryan Reynolds isn’t in smug, robotic funnyman “Deadpool” mode, make sure you catch up with “The Voices,” in which he plays a deranged accidental serial killer, before July 5.

The complete list below:

June 30

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

Alphabet Conspiracy (1959)

Analyze This (1999)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)

The Big Empty (2003)

The Birth of a Nation (Kino Restored Edition) (1915)

Black Bikers from Hell (1970)

Black Sheep (1996)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

British Intelligence (1940)

Caddyshack (1980)

Chaplin (1993)

Chicago Diamond Edition (2003)

Dirty Gertie from Harlem U.S.A. (1946)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987)

Emma (1994)

The Final Terror (1983)

Flyboys (2006)

Footloose (1984)

The Garden of Eden (1928)

Gorilla Ship (1932)

Hellboy (2004)

A History of Violence (2005)

Hook (1991)

Lady from Chungking (1942)

Legion of the Super Heroes Season 1 (2006)

Little Miss Hoover (1918)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Missing (2003)

My Lady of Whims (1925)

New Mexico (1951)

Orphans of the Storm (1921)

Patriot Games (1992)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Radio (2003)

The Red Blood of Courage (1935)

Robot Monster (1953)

A Romance of Happy Valley (1919)

Scarlet Street (1945)

Sex (1920)

Sparrows (1926)

Swingers (1996)

Thunder Trail (1937)

Uptown New York (1932)

Velvet Goldmine (1998)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Wagon Trail (1935)

Witness (1985)

7/01

I'll See You in My Dreams (2015)

Spring (2015)

7/02

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2013)

Slow West (2015)

7/03

Arbitrage (2012)

7/04

Beautiful Girls (1996)

Chasing Madoff (2012)

In the Bedroom (2001)

My Afternoons with Margueritte(2011)

Oranges and Sunshine (2011)

7/05

Amira and Sam (2015)

The Voices (2015)