SNL slayed this weekend, and we've got all the highlights for you right here.

Kristen Stewart dropped the F-bomb on SNL

Kristen Stewart made her debut as host and was visibly very pumped. So much so she dropped the F-bomb on live television! Go girl. But the best part of her opening monologue, was her take down of President Trump — who has a history of obsessively trolling her on Twitter. He's tweeted about her 11 times! To enrage him some more, the Twilight actress gleefully declared herself as “so gay, dude.” We can't wait to see how he'll spin this.