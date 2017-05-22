When is "The Bachelorette" premiere? Perhaps the more accurate question is “When is ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 13 premiere, so we can tell our friends we’re busy Monday evening?” Well, today’s your lucky day, with the season premiere airing on Monday, May 22, on ABC at 9 p.m. EDT.

Coinciding with the first part of the two-part finale of NBC’s hit show "The Voice," the season debut of "The Bachelorette" features 31-year-old stunner Rachel Lindsay, an attorney from Dallas. "The Bachelorette" Season 13 premiere will also feature 31 lucky men vying to be her forever love. Last season on "The Bachelor," Lindsay made it to the final three with Nick Viall, who is now engaged to the show’s winner, Vanessa Grimaldi.

As for what to expect on the latest installation of the wildly popular "Bachelorette" series? Check out the Season 13 promo above or this clip with Lindsay and show host Chris Harrison. “I’m a sucker for a great smile, I love to laugh. I’m corny, so it’s very easy to make me laugh! I’m looking for a guy who’s secure and confident and knows exactly what it is that he wants. That’s something that’s been lacking in my past relationships,” she says. “I’m looking for a guy who is ready to get married and start a family. I’m at a stage in my life where that’s exactly what I want, and I want a guy who’s not afraid of that.”

Go grab the wine and gather your girlfriends. It's time to create your "Bachelorette" fantasty league; whether you stack it with your favorite guys or actually pick the ones you think are a good match for Lindsay is up to you, just don't forget to tune in for all the juicy updates.

"The Bachelorette" Season 13 kicks off tonight on ABC at 9 p.m. EDT.