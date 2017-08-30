The Voice Season 13: When to watch and who will be coaching

Besides Alicia Keys, another past judge announced she doesn't plan to return to the show as a judge.

If you’re still reeling from last season’s winner on NBC’s singing competition, shake it off and get ready for the next season of The Voice. We’ll tell you when it starts and who The Voice Season 13 coaches will be.

The Voice Season 13: When Does it Start?

Reality TV show The Voice is returning with the first blind auditions on Sept. 25. The season will continue with battle rounds, knock out rounds and live shows topped off by an all-star live finale on Dec. 19. The show will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

The three-time Emmy winning show is nominated as Best Reality-Competition Program for the sixth year.

The Voice Season 13 Coaches: Who Are They?

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine will be back, of course, as the two constants since the show began in 2011. Reigning coaching champ Alicia Keys announced that The Voice Season 12 would be her last. Shelton’s sweetheart Gwen Stefani is also taking a break from the show.

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus, who was a coach in the fall of 2016, is returning for the 13th season. Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson aslo joins the panel for the first time in America.

Shelton has taken the trophy five times during the first 12 seasons of the show and his (we think he’s kidding) nemesis Levine was the winning mentor three times. Hudson was a winning judge on The Voice UK, so she’s coming in with a victory.

The other coaching champions were Usher, Pharrell Williams and Christina Aguilera.

Shakira, who was a judge for The Voice Season 6, announced earlier this year that she won’t be returning to the hit show.

"No, I wouldn't [go back], because it's so hard to be away from my family," Shakira confessed to ET. "Right now, [I'm] back into making music, and I'm gonna be going on tour pretty soon at the end of the year. I miss all that.

"It was a great experience, and of course I miss the guys, they were a lot of fun a lot to talk to, but I wouldn't go back.”

Shakira has other things to focus on besides her music —her kids 4-year-old Milan and 2-year-old Sasha.

"I used to be the center of my universe, the beginning and the end, the alpha and omega, and now I'm a satellite of my kids," she explained. "I completely revolve around them. They're the center of my universe and my biggest priority in life to make sure they feel loved and that they will become good people, great human beings. That's my number one goal and then everything else is secondary."

Who will be the battle round advisors for The Voice Season 13?

Many of the non-live episodes, including the blind auditions, have already been taped. Battle round advisors for each of the coaches will be Joe Jonas (Team Adam), Rascal Flatts (Team Blake), Billy Ray Cyrus (Team Miley) and Kelly Rowland (Team Jennifer).