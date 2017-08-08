Is this the end of Twin Peaks?

Both television and movie fans have been rejoicing in the return of Twin Peaks over the last few weeks, and the show has been as captivatingly bizarre as they could have ever possibly imagined.

Unfortunately for viewers, it looks like the current 18-episode-long season is all that we’re going to get from the Twin Peaks revival. That’s according to Showtime C.E.O. David Nevins, who has heavily suggested that Twin Peaks will clock out after its upcoming episode. However, he did leave some wiggle room by confirming that the decision rests in the hands of David Lynch and Mark Frost.

“I don’t think so, but it’s not impossible. [Lynch and I are] both avoiding the conversation for a while; we want to let the story coalesce and see how people feel at the end,” David Nevins explained about the potential for a return of Twin Peaks at a Television Critics Association event on Monday night, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.

David Nevins isn’t sure which way David Lynch is currently leaning, as he also confirmed at the event that the legendary Eraserhead and Mullholland Drive director has “been in France pretty much since the premiere event” that kick started the show’s run.

While Twin Peak: The Return has been met with critical acclaim, and amassed a cult audience, its viewing figures of between 200,000 and 350,000 are well below Showtime’s smash hits like Shameless and Billions, which bring in around 1 million and 1.5 million viewers each week.